Template Struct hash< pair< A, B > >
Defined in File pose_tree.hpp
-
template<class A, class B>
struct hash<pair<A, B>>
Hash specialization for std::pair.
- Template Parameters
A – First type in the pair.
B – Second type in the pair.
-
Public Functions
-
inline size_t operator()(const pair<A, B> &p) const
Compute hash value for a pair.
- Parameters
p – The pair to hash.
- Returns
Hash value.
Previous Template Struct YAMLNodeParser< uint8_t >
Next Template Struct convert< holoscan::AsyncQueuePolicy >