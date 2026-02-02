Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v3.10.0  Typedef holoscan::cuda::CUuuid

Typedef holoscan::cuda::CUuuid

Typedef Documentation

typedef struct CUuuid_st holoscan::cuda::CUuuid
Previous Typedef holoscan::cuda::cudaUUID_t
Next Typedef holoscan::DLManagedMemoryBuffer
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 2, 2026
content here