Typedef holoscan::inference::cuda_FP
Defined in File data_processor.hpp
-
using holoscan::inference::cuda_FP = std::function<InferStatus(const std::vector<std::string>&, const std::vector<int>&, const void*, std::vector<int64_t>&, DataMap&, const std::vector<std::string> &output_tensors, bool process_with_cuda, cudaStream_t cuda_stream)>
Declaration of function callback for custom cuda kernels used by DataProcessor.
Previous Typedef holoscan::inference::byte
Next Typedef holoscan::inference::DataMap