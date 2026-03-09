Program Listing for File app_worker.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_APP_WORKER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_APP_WORKER_HPP #include <any> #include <atomic> #include <future> #include <memory> #include <mutex> #include <queue> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> #include <vector> #include "holoscan/core/common.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/graph.hpp" namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations struct ConnectionItem; namespace distributed { class AppDriverClient; } enum class AppWorkerTerminationCode { kSuccess, kCancelled, kFailure, }; struct AppWorkerTerminationStatus { std::string worker_id; AppWorkerTerminationCode error_code; }; class AppWorker { public: explicit AppWorker(Application* app); virtual ~AppWorker(); enum class WorkerMessageCode { kExecuteFragments, kNotifyWorkerExecutionFinished, kTerminateWorker, }; struct WorkerMessage { WorkerMessageCode code; std::any data; }; CLIOptions* options(); std::vector<FragmentNodeType>& target_fragments(); FragmentGraph& fragment_graph(); distributed::AppWorkerServer* server(std::unique_ptr<distributed::AppWorkerServer>&& server); distributed::AppWorkerServer* server(); bool execute_fragments( std::unordered_map<std::string, std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ConnectionItem>>>& name_connection_list_map); bool terminate_scheduled_fragments(); void submit_message(WorkerMessage&& message); void process_message_queue(); std::shared_ptr<distributed::AppDriverClient> app_driver_client() const; int64_t worker_shutdown_timeout_ms() const { return worker_shutdown_timeout_ms_; } void handle_worker_connect(const std::string_view& driver_ip) noexcept; void handle_worker_disconnect() noexcept; void setup_signal_handlers(); private: friend class distributed::AppWorkerServer; std::vector<FragmentNodeType> get_target_fragments(FragmentGraph& fragment_graph); Application* app_ = nullptr; CLIOptions* options_ = nullptr; std::unique_ptr<distributed::AppWorkerServer> worker_server_; FragmentGraph* fragment_graph_ = nullptr; std::vector<FragmentNodeType> target_fragments_; std::vector<FragmentNodeType> scheduled_fragments_; std::atomic<bool> need_notify_execution_finished_{false}; AppWorkerTerminationCode termination_code_ = AppWorkerTerminationCode::kSuccess; int64_t worker_shutdown_timeout_ms_ = 10000; std::shared_ptr<std::atomic<bool>> shutdown_complete_; std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_future<void>> fragment_futures_; std::mutex message_mutex_; std::queue<WorkerMessage> message_queue_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_APP_WORKER_HPP */