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Program Listing for File codec_registry.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CODEC_REGISTRY_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CODEC_REGISTRY_HPP

#include <complex>
#include <functional>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <typeindex>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include "./codecs.hpp"
#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./errors.hpp"
#include "./expected.hpp"
#include "./message.hpp"
#include "./type_traits.hpp"
#include "./endpoint.hpp"

using std::string_literals::operator""s;

namespace holoscan {

class CodecRegistry {
 public:
  using SerializeFunc =
      std::function<expected<size_t, RuntimeError>(const Message&, holoscan::Endpoint*)>;

  using DeserializeFunc = std::function<expected<Message, RuntimeError>(holoscan::Endpoint*)>;

  using Codec = std::pair<SerializeFunc, DeserializeFunc>;

  inline static SerializeFunc none_serialize =
      [](const Message& /*message*/,
         holoscan::Endpoint* /*buffer*/) -> expected<size_t, RuntimeError> {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to serialize message");
    return static_cast<size_t>(0);
  };

  inline static DeserializeFunc none_deserialize =
      [](holoscan::Endpoint* /*buffer*/) -> expected<Message, RuntimeError> {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to deserialize message");
    return Message();
  };

  inline static Codec none_codec = std::make_pair(none_serialize, none_deserialize);

  static CodecRegistry& get_instance();

  static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const Message& message,
                                                  holoscan::Endpoint* endpoint) {
    auto& instance = get_instance();
    const std::type_index index = std::type_index(message.value().type());
    const SerializeFunc& func = instance.get_serializer(index);
    return func(message, endpoint);
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  static expected<Message, RuntimeError> deserialize(holoscan::Endpoint* endpoint) {
    auto& instance = get_instance();
    const std::type_index index = std::type_index(typeid(typeT));
    const DeserializeFunc& func = instance.get_deserializer(index);
    return func(endpoint);
  }

  Codec& get_codec(const std::type_index& index) {
    auto maybe_name = index_to_name(index);
    if (!maybe_name) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No codec for type '{}' exists", index.name());
      return CodecRegistry::none_codec;
    }
    auto& codec = codec_map_[maybe_name.value()];
    return codec;
  }

  Codec& get_codec(const std::string& codec_name) {
    auto loc = codec_map_.find(codec_name);
    if (loc == codec_map_.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No codec for name '{}' exists", codec_name);
      return CodecRegistry::none_codec;
    }
    auto& codec = loc->second;
    return codec;
  }

  SerializeFunc& get_serializer(const std::string& codec_name) {
    auto loc = codec_map_.find(codec_name);
    if (loc == codec_map_.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No serializer for name '{}' exists", codec_name);
      return CodecRegistry::none_serialize;
    }
    Codec& codec = loc->second;
    return codec.first;
  }

  SerializeFunc& get_serializer(const std::type_index& index) {
    auto maybe_name = index_to_name(index);
    if (!maybe_name) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No serializer for type '{}' exists", index.name());
      return CodecRegistry::none_serialize;
    }
    auto& serializer = codec_map_[maybe_name.value()].first;
    return serializer;
  }

  DeserializeFunc& get_deserializer(const std::string& codec_name) {
    auto loc = codec_map_.find(codec_name);
    if (loc == codec_map_.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No deserializer for name '{}' exists", codec_name);
      return CodecRegistry::none_deserialize;
    }
    Codec& codec = loc->second;
    return codec.second;
  }

  DeserializeFunc& get_deserializer(const std::type_index& index) {
    auto maybe_name = index_to_name(index);
    if (!maybe_name) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No deserializer for type '{}' exists", index.name());
      return CodecRegistry::none_deserialize;
    }
    auto& deserializer = codec_map_[maybe_name.value()].second;
    return deserializer;
  }

  expected<std::type_index, RuntimeError> name_to_index(const std::string& codec_name) {
    auto loc = name_to_index_map_.find(codec_name);
    if (loc == name_to_index_map_.end()) {
      auto err_msg = fmt::format("No codec for name '{}' exists", codec_name);
      return make_unexpected<RuntimeError>(RuntimeError(ErrorCode::kCodecError, err_msg));
    }
    return loc->second;
  }

  expected<std::string, RuntimeError> index_to_name(const std::type_index& index) {
    auto loc = index_to_name_map_.find(index);
    if (loc == index_to_name_map_.end()) {
      auto err_msg = fmt::format("No codec for type '{}' exists", index.name());
      return make_unexpected<RuntimeError>(RuntimeError(ErrorCode::kCodecError, err_msg));
    }
    return loc->second;
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  void add_codec(std::pair<SerializeFunc, DeserializeFunc>& codec, const std::string& codec_name,
                 bool overwrite = true) {
    auto index = std::type_index(typeid(typeT));
    add_codec(index, codec, codec_name, overwrite);
  }

  void add_codec(const std::type_index& index, std::pair<SerializeFunc, DeserializeFunc>& codec,
                 const std::string& codec_name, bool overwrite = true) {
    auto name_search = name_to_index_map_.find(codec_name);
    if (name_search != name_to_index_map_.end()) {
      if (!overwrite) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Existing codec for name '{}' found.", codec_name);
        return;
      }
      if (index != name_search->second) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Existing codec for name '{}' found, but with non-matching type_index.");
      }
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Replacing existing codec with name '{}'.", codec_name);
      codec_map_.erase(codec_name);
    }
    name_to_index_map_.try_emplace(codec_name, index);
    index_to_name_map_.try_emplace(index, codec_name);
    codec_map_.try_emplace(codec_name, codec);
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  void add_codec(const std::string& codec_name, bool overwrite = true) {
    auto name_search = name_to_index_map_.find(codec_name);
    auto index = std::type_index(typeid(typeT));
    if (name_search != name_to_index_map_.end()) {
      if (!overwrite) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Existing codec for name '{}' found.", codec_name);
        return;
      }
      if (index != name_search->second) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Existing codec for name '{}' found, but with non-matching type_index.");
      }
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Replacing existing codec with name '{}'.", codec_name);
      codec_map_.erase(codec_name);
    }
    name_to_index_map_.try_emplace(codec_name, index);
    index_to_name_map_.try_emplace(index, codec_name);
    codec_map_.emplace(
        codec_name,
        std::make_pair(
            [](const Message& data,
               holoscan::Endpoint* endpoint) -> expected<size_t, RuntimeError> {
              try {
                const typeT& value = std::any_cast<typeT>(data.value());

                auto result = codec<typeT>::serialize(value, endpoint);
                if (result) {
                  return result.value();
                } else {
                  auto err_msg = fmt::format("Error happens in serializing data of type '{}'",
                                             typeid(typeT).name());
                  HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(err_msg);
                  return make_unexpected<RuntimeError>(
                      RuntimeError(ErrorCode::kCodecError, err_msg));
                }
              } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
                auto err_msg = fmt::format("Unable to cast the data (std::any) to '{}' : {}",
                                           typeid(typeT).name(),
                                           e.what());
                HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(err_msg);
                return make_unexpected<RuntimeError>(RuntimeError(ErrorCode::kCodecError, err_msg));
              }
            },
            [](holoscan::Endpoint* endpoint) -> expected<Message, RuntimeError> {
              auto maybe_value = codec<typeT>::deserialize(endpoint);
              if (maybe_value) {
                return Message{maybe_value.value()};
              } else {
                auto err_msg = fmt::format("Error happens in deserializing data of type '{}'",
                                           typeid(typeT).name());
                HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(err_msg);
                return make_unexpected<RuntimeError>(RuntimeError(ErrorCode::kCodecError, err_msg));
              }
            }));
  }

 private:
  CodecRegistry() {
    // Note: All codecs are for a holoscan::Message.
    // The names used here could be holoscan::Message(bool), etc.
    // For conciseness, I just used the message's internal value type for the name.
    add_codec<bool>("bool"s);
    add_codec<int8_t>("int8_t"s);
    add_codec<int16_t>("int16_t"s);
    add_codec<int32_t>("int32_t"s);
    add_codec<int64_t>("int64_t"s);
    add_codec<uint8_t>("uint8_t"s);
    add_codec<uint16_t>("uint16_t"s);
    add_codec<uint32_t>("uint32_t"s);
    add_codec<uint64_t>("uint64_t"s);
    add_codec<float>("float"s);
    add_codec<double>("double"s);
    add_codec<std::complex<float>>("std::complex<float>"s);
    add_codec<std::complex<double>>("std::complex<double>"s);
    add_codec<std::string>("std::string"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<bool>>("std::vector<bool>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<int8_t>>("std::vector<int8_t>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<int16_t>>("std::vector<int16_t>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<int32_t>>("std::vector<int32_t>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<int64_t>>("std::vector<int64_t>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<uint8_t>>("std::vector<uint8_t>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<uint16_t>>("std::vector<uint16_t>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<uint32_t>>("std::vector<uint32_t>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<uint64_t>>("std::vector<uint64_t>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<float>>("std::vector<float>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<double>>("std::vector<double>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>("std::vector<std::complex<float>>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>("std::vector<std::complex<double>>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::string>>("std::vector<std::string>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<bool>>>("std::vector<std::vector<bool>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>>("std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>>("std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>>("std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>>("std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>>("std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>>("std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>>("std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>>("std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<float>>>("std::vector<std::vector<float>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<double>>>("std::vector<std::vector<double>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>>(
        "std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>>(
        "std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>>("std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>>(
        "std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>"s);

    // shared_ptr variants for all of the above
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<bool>>("std::shared_ptr<bool>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<int8_t>>("std::shared_ptr<int8_t>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<int16_t>>("std::shared_ptr<int16_t>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<int32_t>>("std::shared_ptr<int32_t>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<int64_t>>("std::shared_ptr<int64_t>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<uint8_t>>("std::shared_ptr<uint8_t>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<uint16_t>>("std::shared_ptr<uint16_t>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<uint32_t>>("std::shared_ptr<uint32_t>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<uint64_t>>("std::shared_ptr<uint64_t>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<float>>("std::shared_ptr<float>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<double>>("std::shared_ptr<double>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::complex<float>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::complex<float>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::complex<double>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::complex<double>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::string>>("std::shared_ptr<std::string>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<bool>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<bool>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int8_t>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int8_t>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int16_t>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int16_t>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int32_t>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int32_t>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int64_t>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int64_t>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<uint8_t>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<uint8_t>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<uint16_t>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<uint16_t>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<uint32_t>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<uint32_t>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<uint64_t>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<uint64_t>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<float>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<float>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<double>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<double>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::string>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::string>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<bool>>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<bool>>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<float>>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<float>>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<double>>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<double>>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>>>"s);
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>>>(
        "std::shared_ptr<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>>"s);

    // add code for the camera pose array used by HolovizOp
    add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::array<float, 16>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::array<float, 16>>"s);
  }

  // define maps to and from type_index and string (since type_index may vary across platforms)
  std::unordered_map<std::type_index, std::string>
      index_to_name_map_;
  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::type_index>
      name_to_index_map_;

  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::pair<SerializeFunc, DeserializeFunc>>
      codec_map_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CODEC_REGISTRY_HPP */

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