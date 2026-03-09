Program Listing for File cuda_stream.hpp

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include/holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/cuda_stream.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_CUDA_STREAM_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_CUDA_STREAM_HPP
#include <cuda_runtime_api.h>
#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>
#include <atomic>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <gxf/std/receiver.hpp>
#include "../../component_spec.hpp"
#include "../../condition.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/receiver.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class CudaStreamCondition : public Condition {
public:
HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS(CudaStreamCondition)
CudaStreamCondition() = default;
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
void update_state(int64_t timestamp) override;
void check(int64_t timestamp, SchedulingStatusType* type,
int64_t* target_timestamp) const override;
void on_execute(int64_t timestamp) override;
void receiver(std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver) { receiver_ = receiver; }
std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver() { return receiver_.has_value() ? receiver_.get() : nullptr; }
void receivers(std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receivers) { receivers_ = receivers; }
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receivers() {
return receivers_.has_value() ? receivers_.get() : std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>>{};
}
void check_all_messages(bool value) { check_all_messages_ = value; }
bool check_all_messages() const { return check_all_messages_.get(); }
private:
enum class State {
UNSET,
CALLBACKS_REGISTERED,
DATA_AVAILABLE
};
struct CallbackData {
CudaStreamCondition* condition;
};
static void CUDART_CB cuda_host_callback(void* user_data);
void register_callbacks_for_receivers();
void register_callbacks_for_single_receiver(nvidia::gxf::Receiver* gxf_recv,
gxf_context_t gxf_context, size_t& streams_found);
void* get_gxf_context() const;
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> get_all_receivers() const;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receiver_;
Parameter<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>>> receivers_;
Parameter<bool> check_all_messages_;
std::atomic<State> state_{State::UNSET};
std::atomic<size_t> pending_callbacks_{0};
int64_t last_state_change_{0};
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_CUDA_STREAM_HPP */