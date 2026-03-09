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Program Listing for File cuda_stream.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_CUDA_STREAM_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_CUDA_STREAM_HPP

#include <cuda_runtime_api.h>
#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>

#include <atomic>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <gxf/std/receiver.hpp>
#include "../../component_spec.hpp"
#include "../../condition.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/receiver.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class CudaStreamCondition : public Condition {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS(CudaStreamCondition)

  CudaStreamCondition() = default;

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
  void initialize() override;

  void update_state(int64_t timestamp) override;
  void check(int64_t timestamp, SchedulingStatusType* type,
             int64_t* target_timestamp) const override;
  void on_execute(int64_t timestamp) override;

  void receiver(std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver) { receiver_ = receiver; }

  std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver() { return receiver_.has_value() ? receiver_.get() : nullptr; }

  void receivers(std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receivers) { receivers_ = receivers; }

  std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receivers() {
    return receivers_.has_value() ? receivers_.get() : std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>>{};
  }

  void check_all_messages(bool value) { check_all_messages_ = value; }

  bool check_all_messages() const { return check_all_messages_.get(); }

 private:
  enum class State {
    UNSET,
    CALLBACKS_REGISTERED,
    DATA_AVAILABLE
  };

  struct CallbackData {
    CudaStreamCondition* condition;
  };

  static void CUDART_CB cuda_host_callback(void* user_data);

  void register_callbacks_for_receivers();

  void register_callbacks_for_single_receiver(nvidia::gxf::Receiver* gxf_recv,
                                              gxf_context_t gxf_context, size_t& streams_found);

  void* get_gxf_context() const;

  std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> get_all_receivers() const;

  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receiver_;
  Parameter<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>>> receivers_;
  Parameter<bool> check_all_messages_;

  std::atomic<State> state_{State::UNSET};
  std::atomic<size_t> pending_callbacks_{0};
  int64_t last_state_change_{0};
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_CUDA_STREAM_HPP */

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