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Program Listing for File multi_message_available_timeout.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_TIMEOUT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_TIMEOUT_HPP

#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp>

#include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"
#include "../../resource.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/realtime_clock.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/receiver.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition, GXFCondition)


  using SamplingMode = nvidia::gxf::SamplingMode;

  MultiMessageAvailableTimeoutCondition() = default;

  const char* gxf_typename() const override {
    return "nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableFrequencyThrottler";
  }

  void receivers(std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receivers) { receivers_ = receivers; }
  std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>>& receivers() { return receivers_.get(); }

  void initialize() override;

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;

  nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableFrequencyThrottler* get() const;

 private:
  Parameter<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>>> receivers_;
  Parameter<std::string> execution_frequency_;
  Parameter<size_t> min_sum_;
  Parameter<std::vector<size_t>> min_sizes_;
  // use YAML::Node because GXFParameterAdaptor doesn't have a type specific to SamplingMode
  Parameter<YAML::Node> sampling_mode_;  // corresponds to nvidia::gxf::SamplingMode
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_TIMEOUT_HPP */

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