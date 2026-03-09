Program Listing for File fragment_service_provider.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SERVICE_PROVIDER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SERVICE_PROVIDER_HPP #include <memory> #include <string_view> #include <typeinfo> // Required for std::type_info namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations class FragmentService; class Resource; class FragmentServiceProvider { public: virtual ~FragmentServiceProvider() = default; virtual std::shared_ptr<FragmentService> get_service_erased(const std::type_info& service_type, std::string_view id) const = 0; virtual std::shared_ptr<Resource> get_service_resource_by_name(std::string_view id) const = 0; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif// HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SERVICE_PROVIDER_HPP