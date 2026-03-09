Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v3.11.0  Program Listing for File gxf_network_context.hpp

Program Listing for File gxf_network_context.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_network_context.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP

#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>

#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>

#include "../network_context.hpp"
#include "./gxf_component.hpp"

namespace holoscan::gxf {

// note: in GXF there is also a System class that inherits from Component
// and is the parent of NetworkContext
class GXFNetworkContext : public holoscan::NetworkContext, public GXFComponent {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(GXFNetworkContext, holoscan::NetworkContext)
  GXFNetworkContext() = default;

  virtual const char* gxf_typename() const = 0;

  YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override;

  void reset_backend_objects() override;

  void set_parameters() override;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 9, 2026