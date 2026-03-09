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Program Listing for File messagelabel.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_MESSAGELABEL_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_MESSAGELABEL_HPP

#include <ctime>
#include <iterator>
#include <map>
#include <mutex>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_set>
#include <vector>

#include "./forward_def.hpp"
#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

// The initially reserved length of each path in message_paths
#define DEFAULT_PATH_LENGTH 10
// The initially reserved number of paths in message_paths
#define DEFAULT_NUM_PATHS 5

static inline int64_t get_current_time_us() {
  struct timespec ts;
  if (clock_gettime(CLOCK_REALTIME, &ts) == 0) {
    return static_cast<int64_t>(ts.tv_sec) * 1000000 + static_cast<int64_t>(ts.tv_nsec) / 1000;
  } else {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Error in clock_gettime");
    return -1;
  }
}

struct OperatorTimestampLabel {
 public:
  OperatorTimestampLabel() = default;

  explicit OperatorTimestampLabel(const std::string& op_name)
      : operator_name(op_name), rec_timestamp(get_current_time_us()), pub_timestamp(-1) {}

  OperatorTimestampLabel(const std::string& op_name, int64_t rec_t, int64_t pub_t)
      : operator_name(op_name), rec_timestamp(rec_t), pub_timestamp(pub_t) {}

  OperatorTimestampLabel(const OperatorTimestampLabel& o)
      : operator_name(o.operator_name),
        rec_timestamp(o.rec_timestamp),
        pub_timestamp(o.pub_timestamp) {}

  OperatorTimestampLabel& operator=(const OperatorTimestampLabel& o);

  void set_pub_timestamp_to_current() { pub_timestamp = get_current_time_us(); }

  // Operator* operator_ptr = nullptr;
  std::string operator_name = "";

  // The timestamp when an Operator receives from an input
  // For a root Operator, it is the start of the compute call
  int64_t rec_timestamp = 0;

  // The timestamp when an Operator publishes an output
  // For a leaf Operator, it is the end of the compute call
  int64_t pub_timestamp = 0;
};

class MessageLabel {
 public:
  using TimestampedPath = std::vector<OperatorTimestampLabel>;
  using PathOperators = std::unordered_set<std::string>;
  using FrameNumberMap = std::map<std::string, uint64_t>;  // operatorname-portname -> frame_number

  MessageLabel() {
    // By default, allocate DEFAULT_NUM_PATHS paths in the message_paths
    message_paths.reserve(DEFAULT_NUM_PATHS);
    message_path_operators.reserve(DEFAULT_NUM_PATHS);
  }

  MessageLabel(const MessageLabel& m)
      : message_paths(m.message_paths),
        message_path_operators(m.message_path_operators),
        frame_numbers_(m.get_frame_numbers()) {}

  explicit MessageLabel(const std::vector<TimestampedPath> m_paths) : message_paths(m_paths) {
    for (auto& path : m_paths) {
      PathOperators new_path_operators;
      for (auto& op : path) {
        new_path_operators.insert(op.operator_name);
      }
      message_path_operators.push_back(new_path_operators);
    }
  }

  MessageLabel& operator=(const MessageLabel& m) {
    if (this != &m) {
      this->message_paths = m.message_paths;
      this->message_path_operators = m.message_path_operators;
      this->frame_numbers_ = m.get_frame_numbers();
    }
    return *this;
  }

  int num_paths() const { return message_paths.size(); }

  std::vector<std::string> get_all_path_names();

  std::vector<TimestampedPath>& paths() { return message_paths; }
  const std::vector<TimestampedPath>& paths() const { return message_paths; }

  int64_t get_e2e_latency(int index);

  double get_e2e_latency_ms(int index) { return ((double)get_e2e_latency(index) / 1000); }

  static double get_path_e2e_latency_ms(TimestampedPath path) {
    int64_t latency = path.back().pub_timestamp - path.front().rec_timestamp;
    return (static_cast<double>(latency) / 1000);
  }

  TimestampedPath get_path(int index);

  std::string get_path_name(int index);

  OperatorTimestampLabel& get_operator(int path_index, int op_index);

  void set_operator_pub_timestamp(int path_index, int op_index, int64_t pub_timestamp);

  void set_operator_rec_timestamp(int path_index, int op_index, int64_t rec_timestamp);

  std::vector<int> has_operator(const std::string& op_name) const;

  inline void set_frame_number(const std::string& operator_name, const std::string& port_name,
                               uint64_t frame_number) {
    std::scoped_lock lock(frame_numbers_mutex_);
    std::string key = operator_name + "-" + port_name;
    frame_numbers_[key] = frame_number;
  }

  FrameNumberMap get_frame_numbers() const {
    std::scoped_lock lock(frame_numbers_mutex_);
    return frame_numbers_;
  }

  void add_new_op_timestamp(holoscan::OperatorTimestampLabel o_timestamp);

  void update_last_op_publish();

  void add_new_path(TimestampedPath path);

  std::string to_string() const;

  static std::string to_string(TimestampedPath path);

  void print_all();

 private:
  std::vector<TimestampedPath> message_paths;

  std::vector<PathOperators> message_path_operators;

  FrameNumberMap frame_numbers_;

  mutable std::mutex frame_numbers_mutex_;
};
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_MESSAGELABEL_HPP */

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