Program Listing for File async_buffer_transmitter.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ASYNC_BUFFER_TRANSMITTER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ASYNC_BUFFER_TRANSMITTER_HPP #include <string> #include <gxf/std/async_buffer_transmitter.hpp> #include "./transmitter.hpp" namespace holoscan { class AsyncBufferTransmitter : public Transmitter { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(AsyncBufferTransmitter, Transmitter) AsyncBufferTransmitter() = default; AsyncBufferTransmitter(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::Transmitter* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "holoscan::HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter"; } void track(); nvidia::gxf::AsyncBufferTransmitter* get() const; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ASYNC_BUFFER_TRANSMITTER_HPP */