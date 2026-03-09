Program Listing for File cuda_green_context.hpp
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include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cuda_green_context.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_GREEN_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_GREEN_CONTEXT_HPP
#include <string>
#include <gxf/std/cuda_green_context_pool.hpp>
#include <gxf/std/cuda_green_context.hpp>
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cuda_green_context_pool.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"
#include "./allocator.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class CudaGreenContext : public gxf::GXFResource {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(CudaGreenContext, gxf::GXFResource)
CudaGreenContext(std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool> green_context_pool = nullptr,
int32_t index = -1, const std::string& nvtx_identifier = "defaultGreenContext")
: cuda_green_context_pool_(green_context_pool),
index_(index),
nvtx_identifier_(nvtx_identifier) {}
CudaGreenContext(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContext* component);
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContext"; }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContext* get() const;
private:
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool>> cuda_green_context_pool_;
Parameter<int32_t> index_;
Parameter<std::string> nvtx_identifier_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_GREEN_CONTEXT_HPP */