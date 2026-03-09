Program Listing for File inference.hpp

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include/holoscan/operators/inference/inference.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_INFERENCE_INFERENCE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_INFERENCE_INFERENCE_HPP
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cuda_stream_pool.hpp"
#include <holoinfer.hpp>
namespace HoloInfer = holoscan::inference;
namespace holoscan::ops {
class InferenceOp : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(InferenceOp)
InferenceOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
void start() override;
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override;
void stop() override;
struct DataMap {
DataMap() = default;
explicit operator bool() const noexcept { return !mappings_.empty(); }
void insert(const std::string& key, const std::string& value) { mappings_[key] = value; }
std::map<std::string, std::string> get_map() const { return mappings_; }
std::map<std::string, std::string> mappings_;
};
struct DataVecMap {
DataVecMap() = default;
explicit operator bool() const noexcept { return !mappings_.empty(); }
void insert(const std::string& key, const std::vector<std::string>& value) {
for (auto const& val : value)
mappings_[key].push_back(val);
}
std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> get_map() const { return mappings_; }
std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> mappings_;
};
// Activation input specification
using ActivationSpec = holoscan::inference::ActivationSpec;
private:
Parameter<DataVecMap> inference_map_;
Parameter<DataMap> model_path_map_;
Parameter<DataVecMap> pre_processor_map_;
Parameter<DataMap> device_map_;
Parameter<DataMap> dla_core_map_;
Parameter<DataMap> temporal_map_;
Parameter<DataMap> activation_map_;
Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> in_tensor_names_;
Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> out_tensor_names_;
Parameter<DataVecMap> trt_opt_profile_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_;
Parameter<bool> infer_on_cpu_;
Parameter<bool> parallel_inference_;
Parameter<bool> input_on_cuda_;
Parameter<bool> output_on_cuda_;
Parameter<bool> transmit_on_cuda_;
Parameter<bool> dynamic_input_dims_;
Parameter<bool> enable_fp16_;
Parameter<bool> enable_cuda_graphs_;
Parameter<int32_t> dla_core_;
Parameter<bool> dla_gpu_fallback_;
Parameter<bool> is_engine_path_;
Parameter<std::string> backend_;
Parameter<DataMap> backend_map_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_{};
// Internal state
std::unique_ptr<HoloInfer::InferContext> holoscan_infer_context_;
std::shared_ptr<HoloInfer::InferenceSpecs> inference_specs_;
std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> dims_per_tensor_;
const std::string module_{"Inference Operator"};
bool validate_tensor_dimensions_ = true;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_INFERENCE_INFERENCE_HPP */