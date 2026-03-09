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Program Listing for File cuda_macros.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_MACROS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_MACROS_HPP

#include <cuda_runtime.h>

#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp" // HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR, HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN

// Note: ({ ... }) here is a GNU statement expression and not standard C++
// see: https://gcc.gnu.org/onlinedocs/gcc/Statement-Exprs.html
// It should be supported by both clang and gcc, but maybe not by MSVC
#define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL(stmt)                                                              \
({                                                                                          \
cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = stmt;                                                    \
if (cudaSuccess != _holoscan_cuda_err) {                                                  \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("CUDA Runtime call {} in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({}).", \
#stmt,                                                               \
__LINE__,                                                            \
__FILE__,                                                            \
cudaGetErrorString(_holoscan_cuda_err),                              \
static_cast<int>(_holoscan_cuda_err));                               \
}                                                                                         \
_holoscan_cuda_err;                                                                       \
})

#define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_WARN(stmt)                                                        \
({                                                                                         \
cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = stmt;                                                   \
if (cudaSuccess != _holoscan_cuda_err) {                                                 \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("CUDA Runtime call {} in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({}).", \
#stmt,                                                               \
__LINE__,                                                            \
__FILE__,                                                            \
cudaGetErrorString(_holoscan_cuda_err),                              \
static_cast<int>(_holoscan_cuda_err));                               \
}                                                                                        \
_holoscan_cuda_err;                                                                      \
})

#define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_DEBUG(stmt)                                                        \
({                                                                                          \
cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = stmt;                                                    \
if (cudaSuccess != _holoscan_cuda_err) {                                                  \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("CUDA Runtime call {} in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({}).", \
#stmt,                                                               \
__LINE__,                                                            \
__FILE__,                                                            \
cudaGetErrorString(_holoscan_cuda_err),                              \
static_cast<int>(_holoscan_cuda_err));                               \
}                                                                                         \
_holoscan_cuda_err;                                                                       \
})

#define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_DEBUG_MSG(stmt, ...)                      \
({                                                                 \
cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_DEBUG(stmt); \
if (_holoscan_cuda_err != cudaSuccess) {                         \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(__VA_ARGS__);                               \
}                                                                \
_holoscan_cuda_err;                                              \
})

#define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_WARN_MSG(stmt, ...)                      \
({                                                                \
cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_WARN(stmt); \
if (_holoscan_cuda_err != cudaSuccess) {                        \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(__VA_ARGS__);                               \
}                                                               \
_holoscan_cuda_err;                                             \
})

#define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_ERR_MSG(stmt, ...)                  \
({                                                           \
cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL(stmt); \
if (_holoscan_cuda_err != cudaSuccess) {                   \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(__VA_ARGS__);                         \
}                                                          \
_holoscan_cuda_err;                                        \
})

#define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_THROW_ERROR(stmt, ...)  \
do {                                             \
if (HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL(stmt) != cudaSuccess) { \
throw std::runtime_error(__VA_ARGS__);       \
}                                              \
} while (0)

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_MACROS_HPP */

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