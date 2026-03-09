Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v3.11.0  Program Listing for File holoinfer_utils.hpp

Program Listing for File holoinfer_utils.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/utils/holoinfer_utils.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP

#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/utils/cuda_stream_handler.hpp"

#include <holoinfer_buffer.hpp>

namespace HoloInfer = holoscan::inference;

namespace holoscan::utils {

class GxfTensorBuffer : public HoloInfer::Buffer {
 public:
  explicit GxfTensorBuffer(const holoscan::gxf::Entity& entity,
                           const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>& tensor);
  GxfTensorBuffer() = delete;

  void* data() override;
  size_t size() const override;
  size_t get_bytes() const override;
  void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override;

 private:
  holoscan::gxf::Entity entity_;
  nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> tensor_;
};

// shim around HoloInfer::report_error to return gxf_result_t enum instead of int
gxf_result_t report_error(const std::string& module, const std::string& submodule);

gxf_result_t get_data_per_model(InputContext& op_input, const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensors,
                                HoloInfer::DataMap& data_per_input_tensor,
                                std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dims_per_tensor,
                                bool cuda_buffer_out, const std::string& module,
                                gxf_context_t& context, CudaStreamHandler& cuda_stream_handler);

gxf_result_t get_data_per_model(InputContext& op_input, const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensors,
                                HoloInfer::DataMap& data_per_input_tensor,
                                std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dims_per_tensor,
                                bool cuda_buffer_out, const std::string& module,
                                cudaStream_t& cuda_stream_out);

gxf_result_t transmit_data_per_model(gxf_context_t& cont,
                                     const HoloInfer::MultiMappings& model_to_tensor_map,
                                     HoloInfer::DataMap& input_data_map, OutputContext& op_output,
                                     std::vector<std::string>& out_tensors,
                                     HoloInfer::DimType& tensor_out_dims_map, bool cuda_buffer_in,
                                     bool cuda_buffer_out,
                                     const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator>& allocator_,
                                     const std::string& module,
                                     CudaStreamHandler& cuda_stream_handler);

gxf_result_t transmit_data_per_model(gxf_context_t& cont,
                                     const HoloInfer::MultiMappings& model_to_tensor_map,
                                     HoloInfer::DataMap& input_data_map, OutputContext& op_output,
                                     std::vector<std::string>& out_tensors,
                                     HoloInfer::DimType& tensor_out_dims_map, bool cuda_buffer_in,
                                     bool cuda_buffer_out,
                                     const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator>& allocator_,
                                     const std::string& module, const cudaStream_t& cstream);

gxf_result_t set_activation_per_model(
    std::shared_ptr<HoloInfer::InferenceSpecs>& inference_specs,
    const HoloInfer::Mappings& activation_map,
    const std::vector<HoloInfer::ActivationSpec>& activation_specs, const std::string& module);
}  // namespace holoscan::utils

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 9, 2026