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Program Listing for File holoinfer.hpp

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/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_HPP
#define MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_HPP

#include <cuda.h>
#include <cuda_runtime.h>
#include <nvrtc.h>

#include <iostream>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "holoinfer_buffer.hpp"

namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {

class ManagerProcessor;

class _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ InferContext {
 public:
  InferContext();
  ~InferContext();
  InferStatus set_inference_params(std::shared_ptr<InferenceSpecs>& inference_specs);

  InferStatus execute_inference(std::shared_ptr<InferenceSpecs>& inference_specs,
                                cudaStream_t cuda_stream = 0);

  DimType get_output_dimensions() const;

  DimType get_input_dimensions() const;

 private:
  std::string unique_id_;
};

class _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ ProcessorContext {
 public:
  ProcessorContext();
  InferStatus initialize(const MultiMappings& process_operations, const Mappings& custom_kernels,
                         bool use_cuda_graphs, const std::string config_path);

  InferStatus process(const MultiMappings& tensor_oper_map, const MultiMappings& in_out_tensor_map,
                      DataMap& processed_result_map,
                      const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dimension_map,
                      bool process_with_cuda, cudaStream_t cuda_stream = 0);

  DataMap get_processed_data() const;

  DimType get_processed_data_dims() const;

 private:
  std::shared_ptr<ManagerProcessor> process_manager_;
};

}  // namespace inference
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_HPP */

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