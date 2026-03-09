Program Listing for File color_space.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
modules/holoviz/src/holoviz/color_space.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_COLOR_SPACE_HPP
#define MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_COLOR_SPACE_HPP
#include <cstdint>
#include "holoviz/image_format.hpp"
namespace holoscan::viz {
enum class ColorSpace {
SRGB_NONLINEAR,
EXTENDED_SRGB_LINEAR,
BT2020_LINEAR,
HDR10_ST2084,
PASS_THROUGH,
BT709_LINEAR,
};
} // namespace holoscan::viz
#endif/* MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_COLOR_SPACE_HPP */