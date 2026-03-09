Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
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Template Struct _type_info< std::array< T, N > >

Struct Documentation

template<typename T, std::size_t N>
struct _type_info<std::array<T, N>>

Public Types

using container_type = array_type
using element_type = base_type_t<T>
using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr int32_t dimension = 1
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