Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
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Template Struct codec< std::vector< ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec > >

Struct Documentation

template<>
struct codec<std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>>

Public Static Functions

static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec> &specs, Endpoint *endpoint)
static inline expected<std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint *endpoint)
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