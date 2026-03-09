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Template Struct convert< holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View >

Struct Documentation

template<>
struct convert<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>

Custom YAML parser for InputSpec::View class

Public Static Functions

static inline Node encode(const holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View &view)

Encodes an InputSpec::View object to a YAML Node.

Parameters

view – The InputSpec::View object to encode.

Returns

YAML Node representation of the View.

static inline bool decode(const Node &node, holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View &view)

Decodes a YAML Node to an InputSpec::View object.

Parameters

  • node – The YAML Node to decode.

  • view – The InputSpec::View object to populate.

Returns

true if successful, false otherwise.

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