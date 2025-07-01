Program Listing for File parameter_utils.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
gxf_extensions/gxf_holoscan_wrapper/parameter_utils.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_PARAMETER_UTILS_HPP
#define GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_PARAMETER_UTILS_HPP
#include <functional>
#include <list>
#include <memory>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/arg.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/asynchronous.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/boolean.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/periodic.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_utils.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/parameter.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/block_memory_pool.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cuda_stream_pool.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/unbounded_allocator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/component.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/expected.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/registrar.hpp"
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_pool.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/block_memory_pool.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/scheduling_term.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/unbounded_allocator.hpp"
// Include ResourceWrapper so that ResourceWrapper is known
#include "resource_wrapper.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
struct CommonGXFParameter {
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<YAML::Node> param;
holoscan::ArgType arg_type;
holoscan::Parameter<void*>* param_ptr = nullptr;
CommonGXFParameter(holoscan::ArgType arg_type, holoscan::Parameter<void*>* param_ptr)
: arg_type(arg_type), param_ptr(param_ptr) {}
};
inline gxf_parameter_flags_t_ find_gxf_param_flag(holoscan::ParameterFlag param_flag) {
switch (param_flag) {
case holoscan::ParameterFlag::kNone:
return GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE;
case holoscan::ParameterFlag::kOptional:
return GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL;
case holoscan::ParameterFlag::kDynamic:
return GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_DYNAMIC;
default:
return GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE;
}
}
inline gxf_result_t register_parameters(
nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar, std::list<std::shared_ptr<CommonGXFParameter>>& parameters) {
nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> result;
for (auto& gxf_param : parameters) {
auto param_ptr = gxf_param->param_ptr;
auto param_flag = param_ptr->flag();
auto gxf_param_flag = find_gxf_param_flag(param_flag);
// Register parameters as optional so that only arguments from YAML are processed by the
// initialize_holoscan_object() method
result &= registrar->parameter(gxf_param->param,
param_ptr->key().c_str(),
param_ptr->headline().c_str(),
param_ptr->description().c_str(),
nvidia::gxf::Registrar::NoDefaultParameter(),
GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL);
}
return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result);
}
inline void process_condition_arg(void* gxf_context, uint64_t cid,
holoscan::Parameter<void*>* param_ptr, YAML::Node& param_gxf,
FragmentWrapper& fragment_,
std::function<void(const Arg&)> add_arg_func) {
std::string tag;
try {
tag = param_gxf.as<std::string>();
} catch (...) {
std::stringstream ss;
ss << param_gxf;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Could not parse parameter {} from {}", param_ptr->key(), ss.str());
return;
}
gxf_uid_t condition_cid = find_component_handle<nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm>(
gxf_context, cid, param_ptr->key().c_str(), tag, "");
gxf_tid_t condition_tid{};
gxf_result_t code = GxfComponentType(gxf_context, condition_cid, &condition_tid);
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to get component type for component id '{}': {}",
condition_cid,
GxfResultStr(code));
return;
}
// Generic lambda to handle the creation of shared pointers and error handling
auto process_condition = [&](auto* condition_ptr, auto condition_type) {
code = GxfComponentPointer(
gxf_context, condition_cid, condition_tid, reinterpret_cast<void**>(&condition_ptr));
if (code == GXF_SUCCESS && condition_ptr) {
auto condition = std::make_shared<decltype(condition_type)>(tag, condition_ptr);
condition->fragment(&fragment_);
// Setup the condition.
auto spec = std::make_shared<ComponentSpec>(&fragment_);
condition->setup(*spec.get());
condition->spec(spec);
add_arg_func(Arg(param_ptr->key()) = condition);
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to get {} for '{}': {}",
typeid(condition_type).name(),
condition_cid,
GxfResultStr(code));
}
};
// Map of condition type IDs to their corresponding processing functions
static const std::unordered_map<std::string, std::function<void()>> condition_processors = {
{"nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm",
[&]() {
process_condition(static_cast<nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm*>(nullptr),
holoscan::PeriodicCondition{});
}},
{"nvidia::gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm",
[&]() {
process_condition(static_cast<nvidia::gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm*>(nullptr),
holoscan::BooleanCondition{});
}},
{"nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm", [&]() {
process_condition(static_cast<nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm*>(nullptr),
holoscan::AsynchronousCondition{});
}}};
// Get the type name of the condition
const char* condition_type_name = nullptr;
code = GxfComponentTypeName(gxf_context, condition_tid, &condition_type_name);
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to get component type name for component id '{}': {}",
condition_cid,
GxfResultStr(code));
return;
}
// Find and execute the corresponding processing function
auto it = condition_processors.find(condition_type_name);
if (it != condition_processors.end()) {
it->second();
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unsupported condition type for handle: {}", tag);
}
}
inline void process_resource_arg(void* gxf_context, uint64_t cid,
holoscan::Parameter<void*>* param_ptr, YAML::Node& param_gxf,
FragmentWrapper& fragment_,
std::function<void(const Arg&)> add_arg_func) {
std::string tag;
try {
tag = param_gxf.as<std::string>();
} catch (...) {
std::stringstream ss;
ss << param_gxf;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Could not parse resource parameter {} from {}", param_ptr->key(), ss.str());
return;
}
gxf_uid_t resource_cid = find_component_handle<nvidia::gxf::Component>(
gxf_context, cid, param_ptr->key().c_str(), tag, "");
gxf_tid_t resource_tid{};
gxf_result_t code = GxfComponentType(gxf_context, resource_cid, &resource_tid);
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to get resource component type for component id '{}': {}",
resource_cid,
GxfResultStr(code));
return;
}
gxf_tid_t gxf_holoscan_resource_wrapper_tid{};
code = GxfComponentTypeId(
gxf_context, "holoscan::gxf::ResourceWrapper", &gxf_holoscan_resource_wrapper_tid);
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to get ResourceWrapper type id: {}", GxfResultStr(code));
return;
}
auto add_resource_arg = [&](auto* ptr, const std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>& resource) {
if (ptr) { add_arg_func(Arg(param_ptr->key()) = resource); }
};
auto process_resource = [&](auto* resource_ptr, auto resource_type) {
code = GxfComponentPointer(
gxf_context, resource_cid, resource_tid, reinterpret_cast<void**>(&resource_ptr));
if (code == GXF_SUCCESS && resource_ptr) {
auto resource = std::make_shared<decltype(resource_type)>(tag, resource_ptr);
resource->fragment(&fragment_);
// Setup the resource.
auto spec = std::make_shared<ComponentSpec>(&fragment_);
resource->setup(*spec.get());
resource->spec(spec);
add_resource_arg(resource_ptr, resource);
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to get {} for '{}': {}",
typeid(resource_type).name(),
resource_cid,
GxfResultStr(code));
}
};
// Map of resource type IDs to their corresponding processing functions
static const std::unordered_map<std::string, std::function<void()>> resource_processors = {
{"nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator",
[&]() {
process_resource(static_cast<nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator*>(nullptr),
holoscan::UnboundedAllocator{});
}},
{"nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool",
[&]() {
process_resource(static_cast<nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool*>(nullptr),
holoscan::BlockMemoryPool{});
}},
{"nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool", [&]() {
process_resource(static_cast<nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool*>(nullptr),
holoscan::CudaStreamPool{});
}}};
// Get the type name of the resource
const char* resource_type_name;
code = GxfComponentTypeName(gxf_context, resource_tid, &resource_type_name);
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to get component type name for component id '{}': {}",
resource_cid,
GxfResultStr(code));
return;
}
// Find and execute the corresponding processing function
auto it = resource_processors.find(resource_type_name);
if (it != resource_processors.end()) {
it->second();
} else {
// Check if derived from ResourceWrapper
bool is_base = false;
code =
GxfComponentIsBase(gxf_context, resource_tid, gxf_holoscan_resource_wrapper_tid, &is_base);
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to check if the resource is derived from ResourceWrapper: {}",
GxfResultStr(code));
return;
}
if (is_base) {
holoscan::gxf::ResourceWrapper* resource_wrapper_ptr = nullptr;
code = GxfComponentPointer(
gxf_context, resource_cid, resource_tid, reinterpret_cast<void**>(&resource_wrapper_ptr));
if (code == GXF_SUCCESS && resource_wrapper_ptr) {
auto resource = resource_wrapper_ptr->resource();
add_arg_func(Arg(param_ptr->key()) = resource);
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Failed to get ResourceWrapper pointer for '{}': {}", resource_cid, GxfResultStr(code));
}
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unsupported resource type for handle: {}", tag);
}
}
}
inline void process_iospec_vector_arg(
holoscan::Parameter<void*>* param_ptr, YAML::Node& param_gxf,
std::function<holoscan::IOSpec&(const std::string&)> input_func) {
std::vector<std::string> tags;
try {
tags = param_gxf.as<std::vector<std::string>>();
} catch (...) {
std::stringstream ss;
ss << param_gxf;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Could not parse IOSpec parameter {} from {}", param_ptr->key(), ss.str());
return;
}
// Parameter is known to be std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>
auto receivers_param_ptr =
reinterpret_cast<holoscan::Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>*>(param_ptr);
receivers_param_ptr->set_default_value();
auto& iospec_vector = receivers_param_ptr->get();
iospec_vector.reserve(tags.size());
for (auto& tag : tags) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(" creating new input port: {}", tag);
auto& input_port = input_func(tag);
iospec_vector.push_back(&input_port);
}
}
template <typename T>
inline gxf_result_t initialize_holoscan_object(
void* gxf_context, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_uid_t cid, FragmentWrapper& fragment_,
std::shared_ptr<T>& obj, std::list<std::shared_ptr<CommonGXFParameter>>& parameters,
std::function<holoscan::IOSpec&(const std::string&)> input_func = nullptr) {
if (!obj) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("initialize_holoscan_object() - obj is null");
return GXF_FAILURE;
}
if (!fragment_.executor().context()) {
fragment_.executor().context(gxf_context);
fragment_.gxf_executor().op_eid(eid);
fragment_.gxf_executor().op_cid(cid);
// Get the component name and set it to the object
const char* cname = "";
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentName(gxf_context, cid, &cname));
obj->name(cname);
// Set the fragment to the object
obj->fragment(&fragment_);
obj->spec()->fragment(&fragment_);
// Set parameters from GXF parameter values (YAML::Node)
for (auto& gxf_param : parameters) {
const auto& arg_type = gxf_param->arg_type;
auto param_ptr = gxf_param->param_ptr;
const auto& arg = gxf_param->param.try_get();
if (!arg) continue;
auto& param_gxf = const_cast<YAML::Node&>(arg.value());
auto add_arg_func = [&](const Arg& a) { obj->add_arg(a); };
switch (arg_type.element_type()) {
case ArgElementType::kCondition:
process_condition_arg(gxf_context, cid, param_ptr, param_gxf, fragment_, add_arg_func);
break;
case ArgElementType::kResource:
process_resource_arg(gxf_context, cid, param_ptr, param_gxf, fragment_, add_arg_func);
break;
case ArgElementType::kIOSpec:
if (arg_type.container_type() == ArgContainerType::kVector && input_func) {
process_iospec_vector_arg(param_ptr, param_gxf, input_func);
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unsupported IOSpec parameter type for {}", param_ptr->key());
}
break;
default:
// Generic parameter
obj->add_arg(Arg(param_ptr->key()) = param_gxf);
break;
}
}
// Initialize the Holoscan object
obj->initialize();
}
return GXF_SUCCESS;
}
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_PARAMETER_UTILS_HPP */