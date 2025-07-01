What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0  Program Listing for File application.hpp

Program Listing for File application.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/application.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_APPLICATION_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_APPLICATION_HPP

#include <iostream> // for std::cout
#include <memory> // for std::shared_ptr
#include <set> // for std::set
#include <string> // for std::string
#include <type_traits> // for std::enable_if_t, std::is_constructible
#include <unordered_map> // for std::unordered_map
#include <utility> // for std::pair
#include <vector> // for std::vector

#include "./fragment.hpp"
#include "dataflow_tracker.hpp"

#include "./app_worker.hpp"
#include "./cli_parser.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

// forward declaration
class AppDriver;
class AppDriverClient;

template <typename AppT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<AppT> make_application(ArgsT&&... args) {
  return std::make_shared<AppT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}

class Application : public Fragment {
 public:
  explicit Application(const std::vector<std::string>& argv = {});

  ~Application() override = default;

  template <typename FragmentT = Fragment, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
  std::shared_ptr<Fragment> make_fragment(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
    auto fragment = std::make_shared<FragmentT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    fragment->name(name);
    fragment->application(this);
    // Set the fragment config to the application config.
    fragment->config(config_);
    return fragment;
  }

  template <typename FragmentT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<FragmentT> make_fragment(ArgsT&&... args) {
    auto fragment = std::make_shared<FragmentT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    fragment->application(this);
    // Set the fragment config to the application config.
    fragment->config(config_);
    return fragment;
  }

  std::string& description();

  Application& description(const std::string& desc) &;

  Application&& description(const std::string& desc) &&;

  std::string& version();

  Application& version(const std::string& version) &;

  Application&& version(const std::string& version) &&;

  std::vector<std::string>& argv();

  CLIOptions& options();

  FragmentGraph& fragment_graph();

  virtual void add_fragment(const std::shared_ptr<Fragment>& frag);

  // Inherit Fragment's add_flow methods (for Operator) in addition to the overloads below
  using Fragment::add_flow;

  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Fragment>& upstream_frag,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Fragment>& downstream_frag,
                        std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs);

  void compose_graph() override;

  void run() override;

  std::future<void> run_async() override;

  std::unordered_map<std::string, DataFlowTracker*> track_distributed(
      uint64_t num_start_messages_to_skip = kDefaultNumStartMessagesToSkip,
      uint64_t num_last_messages_to_discard = kDefaultNumLastMessagesToDiscard,
      int latency_threshold = kDefaultLatencyThreshold, bool is_limited_tracking = false);

  bool is_metadata_enabled() const override;

  void is_metadata_enabled(bool) override;

  void enable_metadata(bool enable) override;

  void metadata_policy(MetadataPolicy policy) override;

  MetadataPolicy metadata_policy() const override;

  std::shared_ptr<service::AppDriverClient> app_driver_client() const;

  void initiate_distributed_app_shutdown(const std::string& fragment_name);

 protected:
  friend class AppDriver;
  friend class AppWorker;

  AppDriver& driver();

  AppWorker& worker();

  void process_arguments();

  static expected<SchedulerType, ErrorCode> get_distributed_app_scheduler_env();
  static expected<bool, ErrorCode> get_stop_on_deadlock_env();
  static expected<int64_t, ErrorCode> get_stop_on_deadlock_timeout_env();
  static expected<int64_t, ErrorCode> get_max_duration_ms_env();
  static expected<double, ErrorCode> get_check_recession_period_ms_env();

  static void set_scheduler_for_fragments(std::vector<FragmentNodeType>& target_fragments);

  std::string app_description_{};
  std::string app_version_{"0.0.0"};

  CLIParser cli_parser_;
  std::vector<std::string> argv_;
  std::shared_ptr<FragmentGraph> fragment_graph_;

  std::shared_ptr<AppDriver> app_driver_;
  std::shared_ptr<AppWorker> app_worker_;

 protected:
  void reset_state() override;

  // This flag tracks whether the fragment graph has been composed, allowing us to preserve
  // the graph structure when compose_graph() is called after reset_state()
  // sets is_composed_ to false.
  bool is_fragment_graph_composed_ = false;

 private:
  void set_ucx_env();
  void set_v4l2_env();
  MetadataPolicy metadata_policy_ = kDefaultMetadataPolicy;
  bool is_metadata_enabled_ = kDefaultMetadataEnabled;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_APPLICATION_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here