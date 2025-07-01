Program Listing for File application.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. ArgsT> std::shared_ptr<AppT> make_application(ArgsT&&... args) { return std::make_shared<AppT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...); } class Application : public Fragment { public: explicit Application(const std::vector<std::string>& argv = {}); ~Application() override = default; template <typename FragmentT = Fragment, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>> std::shared_ptr<Fragment> make_fragment(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) { auto fragment = std::make_shared<FragmentT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...); fragment->name(name); fragment->application(this); // Set the fragment config to the application config. fragment->config(config_); return fragment; } template <typename FragmentT, typename... ArgsT> std::shared_ptr<FragmentT> make_fragment(ArgsT&&... args) { auto fragment = std::make_shared<FragmentT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...); fragment->application(this); // Set the fragment config to the application config. fragment->config(config_); return fragment; } std::string& description(); Application& description(const std::string& desc) &; Application&& description(const std::string& desc) &&; std::string& version(); Application& version(const std::string& version) &; Application&& version(const std::string& version) &&; std::vector<std::string>& argv(); CLIOptions& options(); FragmentGraph& fragment_graph(); virtual void add_fragment(const std::shared_ptr<Fragment>& frag); // Inherit Fragment's add_flow methods (for Operator) in addition to the overloads below using Fragment::add_flow; virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Fragment>& upstream_frag, const std::shared_ptr<Fragment>& downstream_frag, std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs); void compose_graph() override; void run() override; std::future<void> run_async() override; std::unordered_map<std::string, DataFlowTracker*> track_distributed( uint64_t num_start_messages_to_skip = kDefaultNumStartMessagesToSkip, uint64_t num_last_messages_to_discard = kDefaultNumLastMessagesToDiscard, int latency_threshold = kDefaultLatencyThreshold, bool is_limited_tracking = false); bool is_metadata_enabled() const override; void is_metadata_enabled(bool) override; void enable_metadata(bool enable) override; void metadata_policy(MetadataPolicy policy) override; MetadataPolicy metadata_policy() const override; std::shared_ptr<service::AppDriverClient> app_driver_client() const; void initiate_distributed_app_shutdown(const std::string& fragment_name); protected: friend class AppDriver; friend class AppWorker; AppDriver& driver(); AppWorker& worker(); void process_arguments(); static expected<SchedulerType, ErrorCode> get_distributed_app_scheduler_env(); static expected<bool, ErrorCode> get_stop_on_deadlock_env(); static expected<int64_t, ErrorCode> get_stop_on_deadlock_timeout_env(); static expected<int64_t, ErrorCode> get_max_duration_ms_env(); static expected<double, ErrorCode> get_check_recession_period_ms_env(); static void set_scheduler_for_fragments(std::vector<FragmentNodeType>& target_fragments); std::string app_description_{}; std::string app_version_{"0.0.0"}; CLIParser cli_parser_; std::vector<std::string> argv_; std::shared_ptr<FragmentGraph> fragment_graph_; std::shared_ptr<AppDriver> app_driver_; std::shared_ptr<AppWorker> app_worker_; protected: void reset_state() override; // This flag tracks whether the fragment graph has been composed, allowing us to preserve // the graph structure when compose_graph() is called after reset_state() // sets is_composed_ to false. bool is_fragment_graph_composed_ = false; private: void set_ucx_env(); void set_v4l2_env(); MetadataPolicy metadata_policy_ = kDefaultMetadataPolicy; bool is_metadata_enabled_ = kDefaultMetadataEnabled; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_APPLICATION_HPP */