Program Listing for File argument_setter-inl.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/argument_setter-inl.hpp)
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_INL_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_INL_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "./condition.hpp"
#include "./resource.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
template <typename typeT>
void ArgumentSetter::add_argument_setter() {
function_map_.try_emplace(
std::type_index(typeid(typeT)), [](ParameterWrapper& param_wrap, Arg& arg) {
std::any& any_param = param_wrap.value();
// Note that the type of any_param is Parameter<typeT>*, not Parameter<typeT>.
auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param);
// If arg has no name and value, that indicates that we want to set the default value for
// the native operator if it is not specified.
if (arg.name().empty() && !arg.has_value()) {
auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param);
param.set_default_value();
return;
}
std::any& any_arg = arg.value();
const auto& arg_type = arg.arg_type();
auto element_type = arg_type.element_type();
auto container_type = arg_type.container_type();
try {
switch (container_type) {
case ArgContainerType::kNative: {
switch (element_type) {
// Handle the argument with 'kInt64' type differently because the argument might
// come from Python, and Python only has 'int' type ('int64_t' in C++).
case ArgElementType::kInt64: {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
bool,
int8_t,
int16_t,
int32_t,
int64_t,
uint8_t,
uint16_t,
uint32_t,
uint64_t,
float,
double>) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<int64_t&>(any_arg);
param = static_cast<typeT>(arg_value);
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
}
break;
}
// Handle the argument with 'kFloat64' type differently because the argument might
// come from Python, and Python only has 'float' type ('double' in C++).
case ArgElementType::kFloat64: {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
bool,
int8_t,
int16_t,
int32_t,
int64_t,
uint8_t,
uint16_t,
uint32_t,
uint64_t,
float,
double>) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<double&>(any_arg);
param = static_cast<typeT>(arg_value);
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kBoolean:
case ArgElementType::kInt8:
case ArgElementType::kInt16:
case ArgElementType::kInt32:
case ArgElementType::kUnsigned8:
case ArgElementType::kUnsigned16:
case ArgElementType::kUnsigned32:
case ArgElementType::kUnsigned64:
case ArgElementType::kFloat32:
case ArgElementType::kComplex64:
case ArgElementType::kComplex128:
case ArgElementType::kString:
case ArgElementType::kIOSpec: {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typeT,
bool,
int8_t,
int16_t,
int32_t,
int64_t,
uint8_t,
uint16_t,
uint32_t,
uint64_t,
float,
double,
std::complex<float>,
std::complex<double>,
std::string,
IOSpec*>) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<typeT&>(any_arg);
param = arg_value;
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kCondition: {
if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
std::shared_ptr<Condition>> &&
holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 0) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<Condition>&>(any_arg);
auto converted_value = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value);
// Initialize the condition in case the condition created by
// Fragment::make_condition<T>() is added to the operator as an argument.
// TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the
// operator
if (converted_value) { converted_value->initialize(); }
param = converted_value;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kResource: {
if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
std::shared_ptr<Resource>> &&
holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 0) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<Resource>&>(any_arg);
auto converted_value = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value);
// Initialize the resource in case the resource created by
// Fragment::make_resource<T>() is added to the operator as an argument.
// TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the
// operator
if (converted_value) { converted_value->initialize(); }
param = converted_value;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kYAMLNode: {
if constexpr (!holoscan::is_yaml_convertable_v<typeT>) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"YAML conversion for key '{}' is not supported for type '{}'",
arg.name(),
typeid(typeT).name());
} else {
auto node = std::any_cast<YAML::Node>(any_arg);
typeT value = YAMLNodeParser<typeT>::parse(node);
param = value;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kHandle:
break;
case ArgElementType::kCustom: {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
break;
}
}
break;
}
case ArgContainerType::kVector: {
switch (element_type) {
case ArgElementType::kBoolean:
case ArgElementType::kInt8:
case ArgElementType::kInt16:
case ArgElementType::kInt32:
case ArgElementType::kInt64:
case ArgElementType::kUnsigned8:
case ArgElementType::kUnsigned16:
case ArgElementType::kUnsigned32:
case ArgElementType::kUnsigned64:
case ArgElementType::kFloat32:
case ArgElementType::kFloat64:
case ArgElementType::kComplex64:
case ArgElementType::kComplex128:
case ArgElementType::kString:
case ArgElementType::kIOSpec: {
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<
typeT,
std::vector<bool>,
std::vector<int8_t>,
std::vector<int16_t>,
std::vector<int32_t>,
std::vector<int64_t>,
std::vector<uint8_t>,
std::vector<uint16_t>,
std::vector<uint32_t>,
std::vector<uint64_t>,
std::vector<float>,
std::vector<double>,
std::vector<std::complex<float>>,
std::vector<std::complex<double>>,
std::vector<std::string>,
std::vector<std::vector<bool>>,
std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>,
std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>,
std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>,
std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>,
std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>,
std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>,
std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>,
std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>,
std::vector<std::vector<float>>,
std::vector<std::vector<double>>,
std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>,
std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>,
std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>,
std::vector<IOSpec*>>) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<typeT&>(any_arg);
param = arg_value;
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kHandle:
case ArgElementType::kYAMLNode:
break;
case ArgElementType::kCondition: {
if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
std::shared_ptr<Condition>> &&
holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 1) {
auto& arg_value =
std::any_cast<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>&>(any_arg);
typeT converted_value;
converted_value.reserve(arg_value.size());
for (auto& arg_value_item : arg_value) {
auto&& condition = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value_item);
// Initialize the condition in case the condition created by
// Fragment::make_condition<T>() is added to the operator as an argument.
// TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the
// operator
if (condition) { condition->initialize(); }
converted_value.push_back(condition);
}
param = converted_value;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kResource: {
if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
std::shared_ptr<Resource>> &&
holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 1) {
auto& arg_value =
std::any_cast<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>&>(any_arg);
typeT converted_value;
converted_value.reserve(arg_value.size());
for (auto& arg_value_item : arg_value) {
auto&& resource = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::derived_type>(arg_value_item);
// Initialize the resource in case the resource created by
// Fragment::make_resource<T>() is added to the operator as an argument.
// TODO(unknown): would like this to be assigned to the same entity as the
// operator
if (resource) { resource->initialize(); }
converted_value.push_back(resource);
}
param = converted_value;
}
break;
}
case ArgElementType::kCustom: {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to convert argument type '{}' to parameter type '{}' for '{}'",
any_arg.type().name(),
typeid(typeT).name(),
arg.name());
break;
}
}
break;
}
case ArgContainerType::kArray: {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgContainerType::kArray type for '{}'",
arg.name());
break;
}
}
} catch (std::bad_any_cast const& e) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Bad any cast exception caught for argument '{}': {}", arg.name(), e.what());
}
});
}
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARGUMENT_SETTER_INL_HPP */