What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0  Program Listing for File codecs.hpp

Program Listing for File codecs.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/codecs.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CODECS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CODECS_HPP

#include <complex>
#include <cstdint>
#include <functional>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <typeindex>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./endpoint.hpp"
#include "./errors.hpp"
#include "./expected.hpp"
#include "./type_traits.hpp"

// Note: Currently the GXF UCX extension transmits using little-endian byte order. All hardware
// supported by Holoscan SDK is also little endian. To support big endian platforms, we
// would need to update the codecs in this file to properly handle endianness.

namespace holoscan {

// codec template struct so users can define their own codec class
// i.e. following the design of yaml-cpp's YAML::convert
template <typename T>
struct codec;

// Codec type 1: trivial binary types (float, etc.)
//
// Types that can be serialized by writing binary data where the number
// of bytes to be written is based on sizeof(typeT).

template <typename typeT>
static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize_trivial_type(const typeT& value,
                                                                    Endpoint* endpoint) {
  return endpoint->write_trivial_type(&value);
}

template <typename typeT>
static inline expected<typeT, RuntimeError> deserialize_trivial_type(Endpoint* endpoint) {
  typeT encoded;
  auto maybe_value = endpoint->read_trivial_type(&encoded);
  if (!maybe_value) { return forward_error(maybe_value); }
  return encoded;
}

// TODO(unknown): currently not handling integer types separately
template <typename typeT>
struct codec {
  static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const typeT& value, Endpoint* endpoint) {
    return serialize_trivial_type<typeT>(value, endpoint);
  }
  static expected<typeT, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) {
    return deserialize_trivial_type<typeT>(endpoint);
  }
};

// Codec type 3: basic container types
//
// For vectorT types storing multiple items contiguously in memory
// (e.g. std::vector, std::array, std::string).
//
// It requires that vectorT have methods size(), data(), and operator[]

#pragma pack(push, 1)
struct ContiguousDataHeader {
  size_t size;
  uint8_t bytes_per_element;
};
#pragma pack(pop)

template <typename vectorT>
static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize_binary_blob(const vectorT& data,
                                                                   Endpoint* endpoint) {
  ContiguousDataHeader header;
  header.size = data.size();
  header.bytes_per_element = header.size > 0 ? sizeof(data[0]) : 1;
  auto size = endpoint->write_trivial_type<ContiguousDataHeader>(&header);
  if (!size) { return forward_error(size); }
  auto size2 = endpoint->write(data.data(), header.size * header.bytes_per_element);
  if (!size2) { return forward_error(size2); }
  return size.value() + size2.value();
}

template <typename vectorT>
static inline expected<vectorT, RuntimeError> deserialize_binary_blob(Endpoint* endpoint) {
  ContiguousDataHeader header;
  auto header_size = endpoint->read_trivial_type<ContiguousDataHeader>(&header);
  if (!header_size) { return forward_error(header_size); }
  vectorT data;
  data.resize(header.size);
  auto result = endpoint->read(data.data(), header.size * header.bytes_per_element);
  if (!result) { return forward_error(result); }
  return data;
}

// codec for vector of trivially serializable typeT
template <typename typeT>
struct codec<std::vector<typeT>> {
  static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const std::vector<typeT>& value,
                                                  Endpoint* endpoint) {
    return serialize_binary_blob<std::vector<typeT>>(value, endpoint);
  }
  static expected<std::vector<typeT>, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) {
    return deserialize_binary_blob<std::vector<typeT>>(endpoint);
  }
};

// deserialize_array is exactly like deserialize_binary_blob, but without a call to resize()
template <typename arrayT>
static inline expected<arrayT, RuntimeError> deserialize_array(Endpoint* endpoint) {
  ContiguousDataHeader header;
  auto header_size = endpoint->read_trivial_type<ContiguousDataHeader>(&header);
  if (!header_size) { return forward_error(header_size); }
  arrayT data;
  auto result = endpoint->read(data.data(), header.size * header.bytes_per_element);
  if (!result) { return forward_error(result); }
  return data;
}

// codec for array of trivially serializable typeT and size N
template <typename typeT, size_t N>
struct codec<std::array<typeT, N>> {
  static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const std::array<typeT, N>& value,
                                                  Endpoint* endpoint) {
    return serialize_binary_blob<std::array<typeT, N>>(value, endpoint);
  }
  static expected<std::array<typeT, N>, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) {
    return deserialize_array<std::array<typeT, N>>(endpoint);
  }
};

// codec for std::string
template <>
struct codec<std::string> {
  static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const std::string& value, Endpoint* endpoint) {
    return serialize_binary_blob<std::string>(value, endpoint);
  }
  static expected<std::string, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) {
    return deserialize_binary_blob<std::string>(endpoint);
  }
};

// will hold Python cloudpickle strings in this container to differentiate from std::string
struct CloudPickleSerializedObject {
  std::string serialized;
};

// codec for CloudPickleSerializedObject
template <>
struct codec<CloudPickleSerializedObject> {
  static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const CloudPickleSerializedObject& value,
                                                  Endpoint* endpoint) {
    return serialize_binary_blob<std::string>(value.serialized, endpoint);
  }
  static expected<CloudPickleSerializedObject, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) {
    auto maybe_string = deserialize_binary_blob<std::string>(endpoint);
    if (!maybe_string) { return forward_error(maybe_string); }
    CloudPickleSerializedObject cloudpickle_obj{std::move(maybe_string.value())};
    return cloudpickle_obj;
  }
};

// Codec type 4: serialization of std::vector<bool> only
//
// Performs bit-packing/unpacking to/from uint8_t type for more efficient serialization.

// codec of std::vector<bool>
template <>
struct codec<std::vector<bool>> {
  static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const std::vector<bool>& data,
                                                  Endpoint* endpoint) {
    size_t total_bytes = 0;
    size_t num_bits = data.size();
    size_t num_bytes = (num_bits + 7) / 8;  // the number of bytes needed to store the bits
    auto size = endpoint->write_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_bits);
    if (!size) { return forward_error(size); }
    total_bytes += size.value();
    std::vector<uint8_t> packed_data(num_bytes, 0);  // Create a vector to store the packed data
    for (size_t i = 0; i < num_bits; ++i) {
      if (data[i]) {
        packed_data[i / 8] |= (1 << (i % 8));  // Pack the bits into the bytes
      }
    }
    auto result = endpoint->write(packed_data.data(), packed_data.size());
    if (!result) { return forward_error(result); }
    total_bytes += result.value();
    return total_bytes;
  }

  static expected<std::vector<bool>, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) {
    size_t num_bits;
    auto size = endpoint->read_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_bits);
    if (!size) { return forward_error(size); }
    size_t num_bytes =
        (num_bits + 7) / 8;  // Calculate the number of bytes needed to store the bits
    std::vector<uint8_t> packed_data(num_bytes, 0);  // Create a vector to store the packed data
    auto result = endpoint->read(packed_data.data(), packed_data.size());
    if (!result) { return forward_error(result); }
    std::vector<bool> data(num_bits, false);  // Create a vector to store the unpacked data
    for (size_t i = 0; i < num_bits; ++i) {
      if (packed_data[i / 8] & (1 << (i % 8))) {  // Unpack the bits from the bytes
        data[i] = true;
      }
    }
    return data;
  }
};

// Codec type 5: serialization of nested container types
// e.g. std::vector<std::vector<float>>, std::vector<std::string>
//

template <typename typeT>
static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize_vector_of_vectors(const typeT& vectors,
                                                                         Endpoint* endpoint) {
  size_t total_size = 0;

  // header is just the total number of vectors
  size_t num_vectors = vectors.size();
  auto size = endpoint->write_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_vectors);
  if (!size) { return forward_error(size); }
  total_size += size.value();

  using vectorT = typename typeT::value_type;

  // now transmit each individual vector
  for (const auto& vector : vectors) {
    size = codec<vectorT>::serialize(vector, endpoint);
    if (!size) { return forward_error(size); }
    total_size += size.value();
  }
  return total_size;
}

template <typename typeT>
static inline expected<typeT, RuntimeError> deserialize_vector_of_vectors(Endpoint* endpoint) {
  size_t num_vectors;
  auto size = endpoint->read_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_vectors);
  if (!size) { return forward_error(size); }

  using vectorT = typename typeT::value_type;

  std::vector<vectorT> data;
  data.reserve(num_vectors);
  for (size_t i = 0; i < num_vectors; i++) {
    auto vec = codec<vectorT>::deserialize(endpoint);
    if (!vec) { return forward_error(vec); }
    data.push_back(vec.value());
  }
  return data;
}

template <typename typeT>
struct codec<std::vector<std::vector<typeT>>> {
  static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const std::vector<std::vector<typeT>>& value,
                                                  Endpoint* endpoint) {
    return serialize_vector_of_vectors<std::vector<std::vector<typeT>>>(value, endpoint);
  }
  static expected<std::vector<std::vector<typeT>>, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) {
    return deserialize_vector_of_vectors<std::vector<std::vector<typeT>>>(endpoint);
  }
};

template <>
struct codec<std::vector<std::string>> {
  static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const std::vector<std::string>& value,
                                                  Endpoint* endpoint) {
    return serialize_vector_of_vectors<std::vector<std::string>>(value, endpoint);
  }
  static expected<std::vector<std::string>, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) {
    return deserialize_vector_of_vectors<std::vector<std::string>>(endpoint);
  }
};

// codec for shared_ptr types
// Serializes the contents of the shared_ptr. On deserialize, a new shared_ptr to the deserialized
// value is returned.
template <typename typeT>
struct codec<std::shared_ptr<typeT>> {
  static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(std::shared_ptr<typeT> value,
                                                  Endpoint* endpoint) {
    return codec<typeT>::serialize(*value, endpoint);
  }
  static expected<std::shared_ptr<typeT>, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) {
    auto value = codec<typeT>::deserialize(endpoint);
    if (!value) { return forward_error(value); }
    return std::make_shared<typeT>(value.value());
  }
};
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CODECS_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here