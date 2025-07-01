Program Listing for File component-inl.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/component-inl.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_INL_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_INL_HPP
#include <utility>
#include "./argument_setter.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
template <typename typeT>
void ComponentBase::register_argument_setter() {
ArgumentSetter::get_instance().add_argument_setter<typeT>(
[](ParameterWrapper& param_wrap, Arg& arg) {
std::any& any_param = param_wrap.value();
// If arg has no name and value, that indicates that we want to set the default value for
// the native operator if it is not specified.
if (arg.name().empty() && !arg.has_value()) {
auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param);
param.set_default_value();
return;
}
std::any& any_arg = arg.value();
// Note that the type of any_param is Parameter<typeT>*, not Parameter<typeT>.
auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param);
const auto& arg_type = arg.arg_type();
auto element_type = arg_type.element_type();
auto container_type = arg_type.container_type();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
"Registering converter for parameter {} (element_type: {}, container_type: {})",
arg.name(),
static_cast<int>(element_type),
static_cast<int>(container_type));
if (element_type == ArgElementType::kYAMLNode) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<YAML::Node&>(any_arg);
typeT new_value;
bool parse_ok = YAML::convert<typeT>::decode(arg_value, new_value);
if (!parse_ok) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to parse YAML node for parameter '{}'", arg.name());
} else {
param = std::move(new_value);
}
} else {
try {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<typeT&>(any_arg);
param = arg_value;
} catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Bad any cast exception caught for argument '{}': {}", arg.name(), e.what());
}
}
});
}
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_INL_HPP */