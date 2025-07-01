Program Listing for File component-inl.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_INL_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_INL_HPP #include <utility> #include "./argument_setter.hpp" namespace holoscan { template <typename typeT> void ComponentBase::register_argument_setter() { ArgumentSetter::get_instance().add_argument_setter<typeT>( [](ParameterWrapper& param_wrap, Arg& arg) { std::any& any_param = param_wrap.value(); // If arg has no name and value, that indicates that we want to set the default value for // the native operator if it is not specified. if (arg.name().empty() && !arg.has_value()) { auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param); param.set_default_value(); return; } std::any& any_arg = arg.value(); // Note that the type of any_param is Parameter<typeT>*, not Parameter<typeT>. auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param); const auto& arg_type = arg.arg_type(); auto element_type = arg_type.element_type(); auto container_type = arg_type.container_type(); HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG( "Registering converter for parameter {} (element_type: {}, container_type: {})", arg.name(), static_cast<int>(element_type), static_cast<int>(container_type)); if (element_type == ArgElementType::kYAMLNode) { auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<YAML::Node&>(any_arg); typeT new_value; bool parse_ok = YAML::convert<typeT>::decode(arg_value, new_value); if (!parse_ok) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to parse YAML node for parameter '{}'", arg.name()); } else { param = std::move(new_value); } } else { try { auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<typeT&>(any_arg); param = arg_value; } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Bad any cast exception caught for argument '{}': {}", arg.name(), e.what()); } } }); } } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_INL_HPP */