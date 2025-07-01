What can I help you with?
Program Listing for File condition.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITION_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITION_HPP

#include <gxf/core/gxf.h> // for gxf_uid_t
#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>

#include <any>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <optional>
#include <string>
#include <typeindex>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>

#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./component.hpp"

#define HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()                                                     \
template <typename ArgT,                                                                        \
typename... ArgsT,                                                                    \
typename =                                                                            \
std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && \
(std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> ||          \
std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>

#define HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()             \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)  \
: Condition(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}

#define HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()                                     \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)                          \
: super_class_name(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}

namespace nvidia {
namespace gxf {
enum class AsynchronousEventState;
}  // namespace gxf
}  // namespace nvidia

namespace holoscan {

// Forward declarations
class Operator;
class Resource;

using nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousEventState;

// Note: Update `IOSpec::to_yaml_node()` if you add new condition types
enum class ConditionType {
  kNone,
  kMessageAvailable,
  kDownstreamMessageAffordable,
  kCount,
  kBoolean,
  kPeriodic,
  kAsynchronous,
  kExpiringMessageAvailable,
  kMultiMessageAvailable,
  kMultiMessageAvailableTimeout,
};

enum class SchedulingStatusType : int32_t {
  kNever,
  kReady,
  kWait,
  kWaitTime,
  kWaitEvent,
};

class Condition : public Component {
 public:
  enum class ConditionComponentType {
    kNative,
    kGXF,
  };

  Condition() = default;

  Condition(Condition&&) = default;

  HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
  explicit Condition(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) {
    add_arg(std::forward<ArgT>(arg));
    (add_arg(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)), ...);
  }

  ~Condition() override = default;

  virtual void check([[maybe_unused]] int64_t timestamp,
                     [[maybe_unused]] SchedulingStatusType* status_type,
                     [[maybe_unused]] int64_t* target_timestamp) const {
    // empty implementation (only used for native Conditions)
    throw std::logic_error("check method not implemented");
  }

  virtual void on_execute([[maybe_unused]] int64_t timestamp) {
    // empty implementation (only used for native Conditions)
    throw std::logic_error("on_execute method not implemented");
  }

  virtual void update_state([[maybe_unused]] int64_t timestamp) {
    // empty implementation (only used for native Conditions)
  }

  ConditionComponentType condition_type() const { return condition_type_; }

  using Component::name;
  Condition& name(const std::string& name) & {
    name_ = name;
    return *this;
  }

  Condition&& name(const std::string& name) && {
    name_ = name;
    return std::move(*this);
  }

  using Component::fragment;

  Condition& fragment(Fragment* fragment) {
    fragment_ = fragment;
    return *this;
  }

  Condition& spec(const std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec>& spec) {
    spec_ = spec;
    return *this;
  }
  ComponentSpec* spec() {
    if (!spec_) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("ComponentSpec of Condition '{}' is not initialized, returning nullptr",
                        name_);
      return nullptr;
    }
    return spec_.get();
  }

  std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec> spec_shared() { return spec_; }

  using Component::add_arg;

  void add_arg(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& arg);

  void add_arg(std::shared_ptr<Resource>&& arg);

  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>& resources() { return resources_; }

  virtual void setup([[maybe_unused]] ComponentSpec& spec) {}

  void initialize() override;

  YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override;

  std::optional<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receiver(const std::string& port_name);

  std::optional<std::shared_ptr<Transmitter>> transmitter(const std::string& port_name);

  gxf_uid_t wrapper_cid() const;

 protected:
  // Add friend classes that can call reset_graph_entites
  friend class holoscan::Operator;

  using Component::reset_graph_entities;

  using ComponentBase::update_params_from_args;

  void set_operator(Operator* op) { op_ = op; }

  void wrapper_cid(gxf_uid_t cid);

  void update_params_from_args();

  virtual void set_parameters();

  bool is_initialized_ = false;

  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>
      resources_;
  ConditionComponentType condition_type_ =
      ConditionComponentType::kNative;
  Operator* op_ = nullptr;
  gxf_uid_t wrapper_cid_ = 0;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITION_HPP */

