Program Listing for File asynchronous.hpp

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_ASYNCHRONOUS_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_ASYNCHRONOUS_HPP #include <string> #include <gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp> #include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp" namespace holoscan { class AsynchronousCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition { public: HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(AsynchronousCondition, GXFCondition) AsynchronousCondition() = default; AsynchronousCondition(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm* term); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm"; } void event_state(AsynchronousEventState state); AsynchronousEventState event_state() const; nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm* get() const; private: AsynchronousEventState event_state_{AsynchronousEventState::READY}; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_ASYNCHRONOUS_HPP */