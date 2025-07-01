What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0  Program Listing for File tensor.hpp

Program Listing for File tensor.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/domain/tensor.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_DOMAIN_TENSOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_DOMAIN_TENSOR_HPP

#include <dlpack/dlpack.h>

#include <cstdint>
#include <functional>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <gxf/std/tensor.hpp>

namespace holoscan {

using DLManagedTensorContext = nvidia::gxf::DLManagedTensorContext;
using DLManagedMemoryBuffer = nvidia::gxf::DLManagedMemoryBuffer;

class DLManagedMemoryBufferVersioned {
 public:
  explicit DLManagedMemoryBufferVersioned(DLManagedTensorVersioned* self);
  ~DLManagedMemoryBufferVersioned();

 private:
  DLManagedTensorVersioned* self_ = nullptr;
};

// May want to use a fixed, older version of DLPack than the one in the DLPack header
// constexpr uint32_t HOLOSCAN_DLPACK_IMPL_VERSION_MAJOR{DLPACK_MAJOR_VERSION};
// constexpr uint32_t HOLOSCAN_DLPACK_IMPL_VERSION_MINOR{DLPACK_MINOR_VERSION};
constexpr uint32_t HOLOSCAN_DLPACK_IMPL_VERSION_MAJOR{1};
constexpr uint32_t HOLOSCAN_DLPACK_IMPL_VERSION_MINOR{0};

class Tensor {
 public:
  Tensor() = default;

  explicit Tensor(std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorContext>& ctx) : dl_ctx_(ctx) {}

  explicit Tensor(DLManagedTensor* dl_managed_tensor_ptr);

  explicit Tensor(DLManagedTensorVersioned* dl_managed_tensor_ver_ptr);

  virtual ~Tensor() = default;

  void* data() const { return dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.data; }

  DLDevice device() const { return dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.device; }

  DLDataType dtype() const { return dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.dtype; }

  std::vector<int64_t> shape() const;

  std::vector<int64_t> strides() const;

  bool is_contiguous() const;

  int64_t size() const;

  int32_t ndim() const { return dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.ndim; }

  uint8_t itemsize() const {
    return (dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.dtype.bits * dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.dtype.lanes + 7) / 8;
  }

  int64_t nbytes() const { return size() * itemsize(); }

  DLManagedTensor* to_dlpack();

  DLManagedTensorVersioned* to_dlpack_versioned();

  std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorContext>& dl_ctx() { return dl_ctx_; }

 protected:
  std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorContext> dl_ctx_;
};

DLDevice dldevice_from_pointer(void* ptr);

void calc_strides(const DLTensor& tensor, std::vector<int64_t>& strides,
                  bool to_num_elements = false);

DLDataType dldatatype_from_typestr(const std::string& typestr);

const char* numpy_dtype(const DLDataType dtype);

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_DOMAIN_TENSOR_HPP */

