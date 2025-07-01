Program Listing for File endpoint.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/endpoint.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ENDPOINT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ENDPOINT_HPP
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include "./errors.hpp"
#include "./expected.hpp"
#include "./resource.hpp"
#include "gxf/serialization/endpoint.hpp"
namespace nvidia {
namespace gxf {
enum struct MemoryStorageType;
}
} // namespace nvidia
namespace holoscan {
class Endpoint : public Resource {
public:
Endpoint() = default;
Endpoint(Endpoint&&) = default;
~Endpoint() override = default;
explicit Endpoint(nvidia::gxf::Endpoint* gxf_endpoint) : gxf_endpoint_(gxf_endpoint) {}
using MemoryStorageType = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType;
// C++ API wrappers
virtual bool is_write_available() {
if (!gxf_endpoint_) { throw std::runtime_error("GXF endpoint has not been set"); }
return gxf_endpoint_->isWriteAvailable();
}
virtual bool is_read_available() {
if (!gxf_endpoint_) { throw std::runtime_error("GXF endpoint has not been set"); }
return gxf_endpoint_->isReadAvailable();
}
virtual expected<size_t, RuntimeError> write(const void* data, size_t size) {
if (!gxf_endpoint_) {
return make_unexpected<RuntimeError>(
RuntimeError(ErrorCode::kCodecError, "GXF endpoint has not been set"));
}
auto maybe_size = gxf_endpoint_->write(data, size);
if (!maybe_size) {
// converted nvidia::gxf::Unexpected to holoscan::unexpected
auto err_msg = fmt::format("GXF endpoint read failure: {}", GxfResultStr(maybe_size.error()));
return make_unexpected<RuntimeError>(RuntimeError(ErrorCode::kCodecError, err_msg));
}
return maybe_size.value();
}
virtual expected<size_t, RuntimeError> read(void* data, size_t size) {
if (!gxf_endpoint_) {
return make_unexpected<RuntimeError>(
RuntimeError(ErrorCode::kCodecError, "GXF endpoint has not been set"));
}
auto maybe_size = gxf_endpoint_->read(data, size);
if (!maybe_size) {
// converted nvidia::gxf::Unexpected to holoscan::unexpected
auto err_msg = fmt::format("GXF endpoint read failure: {}", GxfResultStr(maybe_size.error()));
return make_unexpected<RuntimeError>(RuntimeError(ErrorCode::kCodecError, err_msg));
}
return maybe_size.value();
}
virtual expected<void, RuntimeError> write_ptr(const void* pointer, size_t size,
MemoryStorageType type) {
if (!gxf_endpoint_) {
return make_unexpected<RuntimeError>(
RuntimeError(ErrorCode::kCodecError, "GXF endpoint has not been set"));
}
auto maybe_void = gxf_endpoint_->write_ptr(pointer, size, type);
if (!maybe_void) {
// converted nvidia::gxf::Unexpected to holoscan::unexpected
auto err_msg = fmt::format("GXF endpoint read failure: {}", GxfResultStr(maybe_void.error()));
return make_unexpected<RuntimeError>(RuntimeError(ErrorCode::kCodecError, err_msg));
}
return expected<void, RuntimeError>();
}
// Note: in GXF, writeTrivialType and readTrivialType below are not on Endpoint itself, but on
// SerializationBuffer and UcxSerializationBuffer
// Writes an object of type T to the endpoint
template <typename T>
expected<size_t, RuntimeError> write_trivial_type(const T* object) {
return write(object, sizeof(T));
}
// Reads an object of type T from the endpoint
template <typename T>
expected<size_t, RuntimeError> read_trivial_type(T* object) {
return read(object, sizeof(T));
}
private:
nvidia::gxf::Endpoint* gxf_endpoint_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ENDPOINT_HPP */