NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0  Program Listing for File errors.hpp

Program Listing for File errors.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/errors.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ERRORS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ERRORS_HPP

#include <stdexcept>
#include <string>

namespace holoscan {
enum class ErrorCode {
  kSuccess = 0,          // No error
  kFailure = 1,          // Generic Holoscan SDK error
  kReceiveError = 2,     // InputContext's receive() method errors
  kCodecError = 3,       // codec's serialize(), deserialize() method errors
  kInvalidArgument = 4,  // Invalid argument
  kNotFound = 5,         // Not found
  kDuplicateName = 6,    // Duplicate name
  kNotImplemented = 7,   // Indicate that a method is not implemented
  kErrorCodeCount        // Number of error codes
};

class RuntimeError : public std::runtime_error {
 public:
  // Inherit constructors from std::runtime_error
  using std::runtime_error::runtime_error;

  explicit RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode error_code);
  RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode error_code, const std::string& what_arg);
  RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode error_code, const char* what_arg);

  static const char* error_string(const holoscan::ErrorCode error_code);

 private:
  // Helper function to construct the error message.
  static std::string construct_error_message(const holoscan::ErrorCode error_code,
                                             const char* what_arg);

  static const char* ErrorStrings[];
};
}  // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ERRORS_HPP */

