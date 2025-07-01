Program Listing for File execution_context.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP
#include <cuda_runtime.h>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./errors.hpp"
#include "./expected.hpp"
#include "./io_context.hpp"
#include "./operator_status.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class ExecutionContext {
public:
ExecutionContext() = default;
virtual ~ExecutionContext() = default;
std::shared_ptr<InputContext> input() const { return input_context_; }
std::shared_ptr<OutputContext> output() const { return output_context_; }
void* context() const { return context_; }
virtual expected<cudaStream_t, RuntimeError> allocate_cuda_stream(
const std::string& stream_name = "") = 0;
virtual void synchronize_streams(const std::vector<std::optional<cudaStream_t>>& cuda_streams,
cudaStream_t target_cuda_stream) = 0;
virtual expected<int, RuntimeError> device_from_stream(cudaStream_t stream) = 0;
virtual std::shared_ptr<Operator> find_operator(const std::string& op_name = "") = 0;
virtual expected<holoscan::OperatorStatus, RuntimeError> get_operator_status(
const std::string& op_name = "") = 0;
protected:
std::shared_ptr<InputContext> input_context_ = nullptr;
std::shared_ptr<OutputContext> output_context_ = nullptr;
void* context_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP */