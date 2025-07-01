Program Listing for File executor.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTOR_HPP
#include <cstdint>
#include <functional>
#include <future>
#include <memory>
#include <set>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>
#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./extension_manager.hpp"
#include "./graph.hpp"
#include "./operator.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class Executor {
public:
Executor() = delete;
explicit Executor(Fragment* fragment) : fragment_(fragment) {}
virtual ~Executor() = default;
// Delete the copy constructor and assignment operator to prevent copying.
Executor(const Executor&) = delete;
Executor& operator=(const Executor&) = delete;
virtual void run(OperatorGraph& graph) { (void)graph; }
virtual std::future<void> run_async(OperatorGraph& graph) {
(void)graph;
return {};
}
virtual void interrupt() {}
void fragment(Fragment* fragment) { fragment_ = fragment; }
Fragment* fragment() { return fragment_; }
virtual void context(void* context) { context_ = context; }
void* context() { return context_; }
bool owns_context() { return owns_context_; }
// add uint64_t context getters/setters for Python API
void context_uint64(uint64_t context) { context_ = reinterpret_cast<void*>(context); }
uint64_t context_uint64() { return reinterpret_cast<uint64_t>(context_); }
virtual std::shared_ptr<ExtensionManager> extension_manager() { return extension_manager_; }
void exception(const std::exception_ptr& e) { exception_ = e; }
const std::exception_ptr& exception() { return exception_; }
protected:
friend class Fragment; // make Fragment a friend class to access protected members of
// Executor (add_receivers()).
friend class Operator; // make Operator a friend class to access protected members of
// Executor (initialize_operator()).
friend class Scheduler; // make Scheduler a friend class to access protected members of
// Executor (initialize_scheduler()).
friend class NetworkContext; // make NetworkContext a friend class to access protected members
// of Executor (initialize_network_context()).
virtual bool initialize_fragment() { return false; }
virtual bool initialize_operator(Operator* op) {
(void)op;
return false;
}
virtual bool initialize_scheduler(Scheduler* sch) {
(void)sch;
return false;
}
virtual bool initialize_network_context(NetworkContext* network_context) {
(void)network_context;
return false;
}
virtual bool add_receivers(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op, const std::string& receivers_name,
std::vector<std::string>& new_input_labels,
std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>& iospec_vector) {
(void)op;
(void)receivers_name;
(void)new_input_labels;
(void)iospec_vector;
return false;
}
virtual bool add_control_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op) {
(void)upstream_op;
(void)downstream_op;
return false;
}
Fragment* fragment_ = nullptr;
void* context_ = nullptr;
bool owns_context_ = false;
std::shared_ptr<ExtensionManager> extension_manager_;
std::exception_ptr exception_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTOR_HPP */