Program Listing for File executor.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/executor.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTOR_HPP

#include <cstdint>
#include <functional>
#include <future>
#include <memory>
#include <set>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>

#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./extension_manager.hpp"
#include "./graph.hpp"
#include "./operator.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class Executor {
 public:
  Executor() = delete;
  explicit Executor(Fragment* fragment) : fragment_(fragment) {}
  virtual ~Executor() = default;

  // Delete the copy constructor and assignment operator to prevent copying.
  Executor(const Executor&) = delete;
  Executor& operator=(const Executor&) = delete;

  virtual void run(OperatorGraph& graph) { (void)graph; }

  virtual std::future<void> run_async(OperatorGraph& graph) {
    (void)graph;
    return {};
  }

  virtual void interrupt() {}

  void fragment(Fragment* fragment) { fragment_ = fragment; }

  Fragment* fragment() { return fragment_; }

  virtual void context(void* context) { context_ = context; }
  void* context() { return context_; }

  bool owns_context() { return owns_context_; }

  // add uint64_t context getters/setters for Python API
  void context_uint64(uint64_t context) { context_ = reinterpret_cast<void*>(context); }
  uint64_t context_uint64() { return reinterpret_cast<uint64_t>(context_); }

  virtual std::shared_ptr<ExtensionManager> extension_manager() { return extension_manager_; }

  void exception(const std::exception_ptr& e) { exception_ = e; }

  const std::exception_ptr& exception() { return exception_; }

 protected:
  friend class Fragment;        // make Fragment a friend class to access protected members of
                                // Executor (add_receivers()).
  friend class Operator;        // make Operator a friend class to access protected members of
                                // Executor (initialize_operator()).
  friend class Scheduler;       // make Scheduler a friend class to access protected members of
                                // Executor (initialize_scheduler()).
  friend class NetworkContext;  // make NetworkContext a friend class to access protected members
                                // of Executor (initialize_network_context()).

  virtual bool initialize_fragment() { return false; }
  virtual bool initialize_operator(Operator* op) {
    (void)op;
    return false;
  }

  virtual bool initialize_scheduler(Scheduler* sch) {
    (void)sch;
    return false;
  }

  virtual bool initialize_network_context(NetworkContext* network_context) {
    (void)network_context;
    return false;
  }

  virtual bool add_receivers(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op, const std::string& receivers_name,
                             std::vector<std::string>& new_input_labels,
                             std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>& iospec_vector) {
    (void)op;
    (void)receivers_name;
    (void)new_input_labels;
    (void)iospec_vector;
    return false;
  }

  virtual bool add_control_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
                                const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op) {
    (void)upstream_op;
    (void)downstream_op;
    return false;
  }

  Fragment* fragment_ = nullptr;
  void* context_ = nullptr;
  bool owns_context_ = false;
  std::shared_ptr<ExtensionManager> extension_manager_;
  std::exception_ptr exception_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTOR_HPP */

