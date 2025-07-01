What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0  Program Listing for File entity.hpp

Program Listing for File entity.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/gxf/entity.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <utility>

// Entity definition
// Since it has code that causes a warning as an error, we disable it here.
#pragma GCC diagnostic push
#pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wmissing-field-initializers"
#include "gxf/core/entity.hpp"
#pragma GCC diagnostic pop

#include "gxf/multimedia/video.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/tensor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_utils.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/type_traits.hpp"

// Forward declaration
namespace holoscan {
class ExecutionContext;
}

namespace holoscan::gxf {

class Entity : public nvidia::gxf::Entity {
 public:
  Entity() = default;
  explicit Entity(const nvidia::gxf::Entity& other) : nvidia::gxf::Entity(other) {}
  explicit Entity(nvidia::gxf::Entity&& other) : nvidia::gxf::Entity(std::move(other)) {}

  // Creates a new entity
  static Entity New(ExecutionContext* context);

  operator bool() const { return !is_null(); }

  // Gets a component by type. Asserts if no such component.
  template <typename DataT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT> &&
                                        holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, holoscan::Tensor>>>
  std::shared_ptr<DataT> get(const char* name = nullptr, bool log_errors = true) const {
    // We should use nullptr as a default name because In GXF, 'nullptr' should be used with
    // GxfComponentFind() if we want to get the first component of the given type.

    // Try to get nvidia::gxf::Tensor from GXF Entity.
    gxf_tid_t tid;
    auto tid_result =
        GxfComponentTypeId(context(), nvidia::TypenameAsString<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>(), &tid);
    if (tid_result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
      if (log_errors) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to get component type id from 'nvidia::gxf::Tensor' (error: {})",
                           GxfResultStr(tid_result));
      }
      return nullptr;
    }

    gxf_uid_t cid;
    auto cid_result = GxfComponentFind(context(), eid(), tid, name, nullptr, &cid);
    if (cid_result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
      if (log_errors) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to find component from the name '{}' (error: {})",
                           name == nullptr ? "" : name,
                           GxfResultStr(cid_result));
      }
      return nullptr;
    }

    // Create a holoscan::Tensor object from the newly constructed GXF Tensor object. (~680 ns)
    auto handle = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(context(), cid);

    auto maybe_dl_ctx = (*handle->get()).toDLManagedTensorContext();
    if (!maybe_dl_ctx) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
          "Failed to get std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorContext> from nvidia::gxf::Tensor");
      return nullptr;
    }
    std::shared_ptr<Tensor> tensor = std::make_shared<Tensor>(maybe_dl_ctx.value());
    return tensor;
  }

  // Adds a component with given type
  template <typename DataT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT> &&
                                        holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, holoscan::Tensor>>>
  void add(const std::shared_ptr<DataT>& data, const char* name = nullptr) {
    gxf_tid_t tid;
    HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(
        GxfComponentTypeId(context(), nvidia::TypenameAsString<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>(), &tid));

    gxf_uid_t cid;
    HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentAdd(context(), eid(), tid, name, &cid));

    auto handle = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(context(), cid);
    nvidia::gxf::Tensor* tensor_ptr = handle->get();

    // Copy the member data (std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorContext>) from the Tensor to the
    // nvidia::gxf::Tensor
    *tensor_ptr = nvidia::gxf::Tensor(data->dl_ctx());
  }
};

// Modified version of the Tensor version of gxf::Entity::get
// Retrieves a VideoBuffer instead
// TODO(unknown): Support gxf::VideoBuffer natively in Holoscan
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer> get_videobuffer(Entity entity,
                                                              const char* name = nullptr);

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_HPP */

Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
