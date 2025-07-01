What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0  Program Listing for File resource.hpp

Program Listing for File resource.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/resource.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCE_HPP

#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>

#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>

#include "./component.hpp"

#define HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()                                                     \
template <typename ArgT,                                                                       \
typename... ArgsT,                                                                   \
typename =                                                                           \
std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && \
(std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> ||         \
std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>

#define HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()             \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \
: Resource(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}

#define HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()                                     \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)                         \
: super_class_name(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}

namespace holoscan {

// Forward declarations
class NetworkContext;
class Scheduler;
class Operator;

class Resource : public Component {
 public:
  enum class ResourceType {
    kNative,
    kGXF,
  };

  Resource() = default;

  Resource(Resource&&) = default;

  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
  explicit Resource(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) {
    add_arg(std::forward<ArgT>(arg));
    (add_arg(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)), ...);
  }

  ~Resource() override = default;

  ResourceType resource_type() const { return resource_type_; }

  using Component::name;
  Resource& name(const std::string& name) & {
    name_ = name;
    return *this;
  }

  Resource&& name(const std::string& name) && {
    name_ = name;
    return std::move(*this);
  }

  using Component::fragment;
  Resource& fragment(Fragment* fragment) {
    fragment_ = fragment;
    return *this;
  }

  Resource& spec(const std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec>& spec) {
    spec_ = spec;
    return *this;
  }
  ComponentSpec* spec() {
    if (!spec_) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("ComponentSpec of Resource '{}' is not initialized, returning nullptr",
                        name_);
      return nullptr;
    }
    return spec_.get();
  }

  std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec> spec_shared() { return spec_; }

  using Component::add_arg;

  virtual void setup([[maybe_unused]] ComponentSpec& spec) {}

  void initialize() override;

  YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override;

 protected:
  // Add friend classes that can call reset_graph_entites
  friend class holoscan::NetworkContext;
  friend class holoscan::Scheduler;
  friend class holoscan::Operator;

  using Component::reset_graph_entities;

  using ComponentBase::update_params_from_args;

  void update_params_from_args();

  virtual void set_parameters();

  ResourceType resource_type_ = ResourceType::kNative;
  bool is_initialized_ = false;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCE_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here