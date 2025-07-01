Program Listing for File allocator.hpp

What can I help you with?
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ALLOCATOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ALLOCATOR_HPP

#include <string>

#include <gxf/std/allocator.hpp>

#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

enum struct MemoryStorageType { kHost = 0, kDevice = 1, kSystem = 2 };

class Allocator : public gxf::GXFResource {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(Allocator, GXFResource)
  Allocator() = default;
  Allocator(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::Allocator* component);

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::Allocator"; }

  virtual bool is_available(uint64_t size);

  // TODO(gbae): Introduce expected<> type
  virtual nvidia::byte* allocate(uint64_t size, MemoryStorageType type);

  virtual void free(nvidia::byte* pointer);

  // Get the block size of this allocator, defaults to 1 for byte-based allocators
  uint64_t block_size();

  nvidia::gxf::Allocator* get() const;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ALLOCATOR_HPP */

