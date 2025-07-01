Program Listing for File cpu_thread.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CPU_THREAD_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CPU_THREAD_HPP #include <string> #include <gxf/std/cpu_thread.hpp> #include "../../component_spec.hpp" #include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp" #include "../../parameter.hpp" namespace holoscan { class CPUThread : public gxf::GXFResource { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(CPUThread, gxf::GXFResource) explicit CPUThread(bool pin_entity = true) : pin_entity_(pin_entity) { name_ = "cpu_thread"; } CPUThread(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::CPUThread* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::CPUThread"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; private: Parameter<bool> pin_entity_{false}; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CPU_THREAD_HPP */