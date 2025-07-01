Program Listing for File cuda_stream_pool.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_CUDA_STREAM_POOL_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_CUDA_STREAM_POOL_HPP #include <string> #include <gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_pool.hpp> #include "./allocator.hpp" namespace holoscan { class CudaStreamPool : public Allocator { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(CudaStreamPool, Allocator) CudaStreamPool() = default; CudaStreamPool(int32_t dev_id, uint32_t stream_flags, int32_t stream_priority, uint32_t reserved_size, uint32_t max_size) : dev_id_(dev_id), stream_flags_(stream_flags), stream_priority_(stream_priority), reserved_size_(reserved_size), max_size_(max_size) {} CudaStreamPool(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool* get() const; private: Parameter<int32_t> dev_id_; Parameter<uint32_t> stream_flags_; Parameter<int32_t> stream_priority_; Parameter<uint32_t> reserved_size_; Parameter<uint32_t> max_size_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_CUDA_STREAM_POOL_HPP */