NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Program Listing for File scheduler.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULER_HPP

#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>

#include <stdio.h>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include "./parameter.hpp"
#include "./type_traits.hpp"
#include "./arg.hpp"
#include "./forward_def.hpp"
#include "./component.hpp"
#include "./resource.hpp"

#define HOLOSCAN_SCHEDULER_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()                                                     \
template <typename ArgT,                                                                        \
typename... ArgsT,                                                                    \
typename =                                                                            \
std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Scheduler, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && \
(std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> ||          \
std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>

#define HOLOSCAN_SCHEDULER_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_SCHEDULER_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()             \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)  \
: Scheduler(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}

#define HOLOSCAN_SCHEDULER_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_SCHEDULER_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()                                     \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)                          \
: super_class_name(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}

namespace holoscan {

enum class SchedulerType { kDefault, kGreedy, kMultiThread, kEventBased };

class Scheduler : public Component {
 public:
  Scheduler() = default;

  Scheduler(Scheduler&&) = default;

  HOLOSCAN_SCHEDULER_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
  explicit Scheduler(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) {
    add_arg(std::forward<ArgT>(arg));
    (add_arg(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)), ...);
  }

  ~Scheduler() override = default;

  using Component::id;
  Scheduler& id(int64_t id) {
    id_ = id;
    return *this;
  }

  using holoscan::Component::name;

  Scheduler& name(const std::string& name) & {
    name_ = name;
    return *this;
  }

  Scheduler&& name(const std::string& name) && {
    name_ = name;
    return std::move(*this);
  }

  using holoscan::Component::fragment;

  Scheduler& fragment(Fragment* fragment) {
    fragment_ = fragment;
    return *this;
  }

  Scheduler& spec(const std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec>& spec) {
    spec_ = spec;
    return *this;
  }

  ComponentSpec* spec() {
    if (!spec_) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("ComponentSpec of Scheduler '{}' is not initialized, returning nullptr",
                        name_);
      return nullptr;
    }
    return spec_.get();
  }

  std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec> spec_shared() { return spec_; }

  using Component::add_arg;

  void add_arg(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& arg) {
    if (resources_.find(arg->name()) != resources_.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
          "Resource '{}' already exists in the scheduler. Please specify a unique "
          "name when creating a Resource instance.",
          arg->name());
    } else {
      resources_[arg->name()] = arg;
    }
  }

  void add_arg(std::shared_ptr<Resource>&& arg) {
    if (resources_.find(arg->name()) != resources_.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
          "Resource '{}' already exists in the scheduler. Please specify a unique "
          "name when creating a Resource instance.",
          arg->name());
    } else {
      resources_[arg->name()] = std::move(arg);
    }
  }

  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>& resources() { return resources_; }

  virtual void setup([[maybe_unused]] ComponentSpec& spec) {}

  void initialize() override;

  YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override;

 protected:
  void reset_graph_entities() override;

  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>
      resources_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULER_HPP */

