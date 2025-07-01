Program Listing for File greedy_fragment_allocation.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GREEDY_FRAGMENT_ALLOCATION_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GREEDY_FRAGMENT_ALLOCATION_HPP #include <queue> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> #include <vector> #include "../fragment_scheduler.hpp" namespace holoscan { class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy : public FragmentAllocationStrategy { public: void on_add_available_resource(const AvailableSystemResource& available_resource) override; void on_add_resource_requirement(const SystemResourceRequirement& resource_requirement) override; holoscan::expected<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>, std::string> schedule() override; private: struct AvailableSystemResourceComparator { bool operator()(const AvailableSystemResource& a, const AvailableSystemResource& b) const; }; struct SystemResourceRequirementComparator { bool operator()(const SystemResourceRequirement& a, const SystemResourceRequirement& b) const; }; std::priority_queue<AvailableSystemResource, std::vector<AvailableSystemResource>, AvailableSystemResourceComparator> available_resources_pq_; std::priority_queue<SystemResourceRequirement, std::vector<SystemResourceRequirement>, SystemResourceRequirementComparator> resource_requirements_pq_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GREEDY_FRAGMENT_ALLOCATION_HPP */