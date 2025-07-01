Program Listing for File server.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_APP_DRIVER_SERVER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_APP_DRIVER_SERVER_HPP
#include <condition_variable>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <string>
#include <thread>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/app_driver.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/app_worker.hpp"
// Forward declaration of gRPC server
namespace grpc {
class Server;
} // namespace grpc
namespace holoscan::service {
class AppDriverServer {
public:
explicit AppDriverServer(holoscan::AppDriver* app_driver, bool need_driver = true,
bool need_health_check = false);
virtual ~AppDriverServer();
void start();
void stop();
void wait();
void notify();
std::unique_ptr<AppWorkerClient>& connect_to_worker(const std::string& worker_address);
bool close_worker_connection(const std::string& worker_address);
std::vector<std::string> get_worker_addresses() const;
std::size_t num_worker_connections() const;
private:
void run();
std::unique_ptr<grpc::Server> server_;
std::unique_ptr<std::thread> server_thread_;
std::condition_variable cv_;
std::mutex mutex_;
std::mutex join_mutex_;
bool should_stop_ = false;
holoscan::AppDriver* app_driver_ = nullptr;
bool need_driver_ = false;
bool need_health_check_ = false;
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<AppWorkerClient>> worker_clients_;
};
} // namespace holoscan::service
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SERVICES_APP_DRIVER_SERVER_HPP */