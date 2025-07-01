Program Listing for File cuda_runtime_wrapper.h
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CUDA_RUNTIME_WRAPPER_H
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CUDA_RUNTIME_WRAPPER_H
#include <cstddef> // for size_t
namespace holoscan::cuda {
// https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-runtime-api/index.html
// CUDA definition of UUID
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CU_UUID_HAS_BEEN_DEFINED
#define HOLOSCAN_CU_UUID_HAS_BEEN_DEFINED
struct CUuuid_st {
char bytes[16];
};
typedef struct CUuuid_st CUuuid;
#endif
typedef struct CUuuid_st cudaUUID_t;
struct cudaDeviceProp {
char name[256];
cudaUUID_t uuid;
char luid[8];
unsigned int luidDeviceNodeMask;
size_t totalGlobalMem;
size_t sharedMemPerBlock;
int regsPerBlock;
int warpSize;
size_t memPitch;
int maxThreadsPerBlock;
int maxThreadsDim[3];
int maxGridSize[3];
int clockRate;
size_t totalConstMem;
int major;
int minor;
size_t textureAlignment;
size_t texturePitchAlignment;
int deviceOverlap;
int multiProcessorCount;
int kernelExecTimeoutEnabled;
int integrated;
int canMapHostMemory;
int computeMode;
int maxTexture1D;
int maxTexture1DMipmap;
int maxTexture1DLinear;
int maxTexture2D[2];
int maxTexture2DMipmap[2];
int maxTexture2DLinear[3];
int maxTexture2DGather[2];
int maxTexture3D[3];
int maxTexture3DAlt[3];
int maxTextureCubemap;
int maxTexture1DLayered[2];
int maxTexture2DLayered[3];
int maxTextureCubemapLayered[2];
int maxSurface1D;
int maxSurface2D[2];
int maxSurface3D[3];
int maxSurface1DLayered[2];
int maxSurface2DLayered[3];
int maxSurfaceCubemap;
int maxSurfaceCubemapLayered[2];
size_t surfaceAlignment;
int concurrentKernels;
int ECCEnabled;
int pciBusID;
int pciDeviceID;
int pciDomainID;
int tccDriver;
int asyncEngineCount;
int unifiedAddressing;
int memoryClockRate;
int memoryBusWidth;
int l2CacheSize;
int persistingL2CacheMaxSize;
int maxThreadsPerMultiProcessor;
int streamPrioritiesSupported;
int globalL1CacheSupported;
int localL1CacheSupported;
size_t sharedMemPerMultiprocessor;
int regsPerMultiprocessor;
int managedMemory;
int isMultiGpuBoard;
int multiGpuBoardGroupID;
int hostNativeAtomicSupported;
int singleToDoublePrecisionPerfRatio;
int pageableMemoryAccess;
int concurrentManagedAccess;
int computePreemptionSupported;
int canUseHostPointerForRegisteredMem;
int cooperativeLaunch;
int cooperativeMultiDeviceLaunch;
size_t sharedMemPerBlockOptin;
int pageableMemoryAccessUsesHostPageTables;
int directManagedMemAccessFromHost;
int maxBlocksPerMultiProcessor;
int accessPolicyMaxWindowSize;
size_t reservedSharedMemPerBlock;
};
typedef int cudaError_t;
// __host__ __device__ const char* cudaGetErrorString ( cudaError_t error )
typedef const char* (*cudaGetErrorString_t)(cudaError_t);
// __host__ __device__ cudaError_t cudaGetDeviceCount ( int* count )
typedef cudaError_t (*cudaGetDeviceCount_t)(int*);
// __host__ cudaError_t cudaGetDeviceProperties ( cudaDeviceProp* prop, int device )
typedef cudaError_t (*cudaGetDeviceProperties_t)(cudaDeviceProp*, int);
// __host__ cudaError_t cudaDeviceGetPCIBusId ( char* pciBusId, int len, int device )
typedef cudaError_t (*cudaDeviceGetPCIBusId_t)(char*, int, int);
// __host__ cudaError_t cudaMemGetInfo ( size_t* free, size_t* total )
typedef cudaError_t (*cudaMemGetInfo_t)(size_t*, size_t*);
} // namespace holoscan::cuda
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CUDA_RUNTIME_WRAPPER_H */