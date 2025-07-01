Program Listing for File async_ping_tx.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_ASYNC_PING_TX_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_ASYNC_PING_TX_HPP #include <atomic> #include <cstdint> #include <memory> #include <thread> #include <holoscan/holoscan.hpp> namespace holoscan::ops { class AsyncPingTxOp : public Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(AsyncPingTxOp) AsyncPingTxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override; void start() override; void compute([[maybe_unused]] InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, [[maybe_unused]] ExecutionContext& context) override; void stop() override; void async_ping(); private: Parameter<int64_t> delay_; Parameter<uint64_t> count_; // internal state std::atomic<uint64_t> index_{0}; std::atomic<bool> should_stop_{false}; std::thread async_thread_; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_ASYNC_PING_TX_HPP */