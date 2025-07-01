What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0  Program Listing for File codecs.hpp

Program Listing for File codecs.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/operators/holoviz/codecs.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#include <array>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "./holoviz.hpp"

#include "holoscan/core/codec_registry.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/endpoint.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

// Define codec for ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View

template <>
struct codec<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View> {
  static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View& view,
                                                  Endpoint* endpoint) {
    size_t total_size = 0;
    auto maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<float>(view.offset_x_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<float>(view.offset_y_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<float>(view.width_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<float>(view.height_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    bool has_matrix = view.matrix_.has_value();
    maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<bool>(has_matrix, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    if (has_matrix) {
      ContiguousDataHeader header;
      header.size = 16;
      header.bytes_per_element = sizeof(float);
      maybe_size = endpoint->write_trivial_type<ContiguousDataHeader>(&header);
      if (!maybe_size) { return forward_error(maybe_size); }
      total_size += maybe_size.value();

      maybe_size =
          endpoint->write(view.matrix_.value().data(), header.size * header.bytes_per_element);
      if (!maybe_size) { return forward_error(maybe_size); }
      total_size += maybe_size.value();
    }
    return total_size;
  }

  static expected<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) {
    ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View out;
    auto offset_x = deserialize_trivial_type<float>(endpoint);
    if (!offset_x) { forward_error(offset_x); }
    out.offset_x_ = offset_x.value();

    auto offset_y = deserialize_trivial_type<float>(endpoint);
    if (!offset_y) { forward_error(offset_y); }
    out.offset_y_ = offset_y.value();

    auto width = deserialize_trivial_type<float>(endpoint);
    if (!width) { forward_error(width); }
    out.width_ = width.value();

    auto height = deserialize_trivial_type<float>(endpoint);
    if (!height) { forward_error(height); }
    out.height_ = height.value();

    auto maybe_has_matrix = deserialize_trivial_type<bool>(endpoint);
    if (!maybe_has_matrix) { forward_error(maybe_has_matrix); }
    bool has_matrix = maybe_has_matrix.value();

    if (has_matrix) {
      out.matrix_ = std::array<float, 16>{};

      ContiguousDataHeader header;
      auto header_size = endpoint->read_trivial_type<ContiguousDataHeader>(&header);
      if (!header_size) { return forward_error(header_size); }
      auto result =
          endpoint->read(out.matrix_.value().data(), header.size * header.bytes_per_element);
      if (!result) { return forward_error(result); }
    }
    return out;
  }
};

// Define codec for std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>

template <>
struct codec<std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>> {
  static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(
      const std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>& views, Endpoint* endpoint) {
    size_t total_size = 0;

    // header is just the total number of views
    size_t num_views = views.size();
    auto size = endpoint->write_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_views);
    if (!size) { return forward_error(size); }
    total_size += size.value();

    // now transmit each individual view
    for (const auto& view : views) {
      size = codec<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>::serialize(view, endpoint);
      if (!size) { return forward_error(size); }
      total_size += size.value();
    }
    return total_size;
  }
  static expected<std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>, RuntimeError> deserialize(
      Endpoint* endpoint) {
    size_t num_views;
    auto size = endpoint->read_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_views);
    if (!size) { return forward_error(size); }

    std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View> data;
    data.reserve(num_views);
    for (size_t i = 0; i < num_views; i++) {
      auto view = codec<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>::deserialize(endpoint);
      if (!view) { return forward_error(view); }
      data.push_back(view.value());
    }
    return data;
  }
};

// Define codec for serialization of ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec

template <>
struct codec<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec> {
  static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec& spec,
                                                  Endpoint* endpoint) {
    size_t total_size = 0;
    auto maybe_size = codec<std::string>::serialize(spec.tensor_name_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::InputType>(spec.type_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<float>(spec.opacity_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<int32_t>(spec.priority_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat>(spec.image_format_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion>(
        spec.yuv_model_conversion_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::YuvRange>(spec.yuv_range_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size =
        serialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::ChromaLocation>(spec.x_chroma_location_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size =
        serialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::ChromaLocation>(spec.y_chroma_location_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size = codec<std::vector<float>>::serialize(spec.color_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<float>(spec.line_width_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<float>(spec.point_size_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size = codec<std::vector<std::string>>::serialize(spec.text_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::DepthMapRenderMode>(
        spec.depth_map_render_mode_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size =
        codec<std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>>::serialize(spec.views_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) { forward_error(maybe_size); }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    return total_size;
  }
  static expected<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) {
    ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec out;

    auto tensor_name = codec<std::string>::deserialize(endpoint);
    if (!tensor_name) { forward_error(tensor_name); }
    out.tensor_name_ = tensor_name.value();

    auto type = deserialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::InputType>(endpoint);
    if (!type) { forward_error(type); }
    out.type_ = type.value();

    auto opacity = deserialize_trivial_type<float>(endpoint);
    if (!opacity) { forward_error(opacity); }
    out.opacity_ = opacity.value();

    auto priority = deserialize_trivial_type<int32_t>(endpoint);
    if (!priority) { forward_error(priority); }
    out.priority_ = priority.value();

    auto image_format = deserialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat>(endpoint);
    if (!image_format) { forward_error(image_format); }
    out.image_format_ = image_format.value();

    auto yuv_model_conversion =
        deserialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion>(endpoint);
    if (!yuv_model_conversion) { forward_error(image_format); }
    out.yuv_model_conversion_ = yuv_model_conversion.value();

    auto yuv_range = deserialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::YuvRange>(endpoint);
    if (!yuv_range) { forward_error(image_format); }
    out.yuv_range_ = yuv_range.value();

    auto x_chroma_location = deserialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::ChromaLocation>(endpoint);
    if (!x_chroma_location) { forward_error(image_format); }
    out.x_chroma_location_ = x_chroma_location.value();

    auto y_chroma_location = deserialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::ChromaLocation>(endpoint);
    if (!y_chroma_location) { forward_error(image_format); }
    out.y_chroma_location_ = y_chroma_location.value();

    auto color = codec<std::vector<float>>::deserialize(endpoint);
    if (!color) { forward_error(color); }
    out.color_ = color.value();

    auto line_width = deserialize_trivial_type<float>(endpoint);
    if (!line_width) { forward_error(line_width); }
    out.line_width_ = line_width.value();

    auto point_size = deserialize_trivial_type<float>(endpoint);
    if (!point_size) { forward_error(point_size); }
    out.point_size_ = point_size.value();

    auto text = codec<std::vector<std::string>>::deserialize(endpoint);
    if (!text) { forward_error(text); }
    out.text_ = text.value();

    auto depth_map_render_mode =
        deserialize_trivial_type<ops::HolovizOp::DepthMapRenderMode>(endpoint);
    if (!depth_map_render_mode) { forward_error(depth_map_render_mode); }
    out.depth_map_render_mode_ = depth_map_render_mode.value();

    auto views = codec<std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>>::deserialize(endpoint);
    if (!views) { forward_error(views); }
    out.views_ = views.value();

    return out;
  }
};

// Define codec for serialization of std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>

template <>
struct codec<std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>> {
  static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(
      const std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>& specs, Endpoint* endpoint) {
    size_t total_size = 0;

    // header is just the total number of specs
    size_t num_specs = specs.size();
    auto size = endpoint->write_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_specs);
    if (!size) { return forward_error(size); }
    total_size += size.value();

    // now transmit each individual spec
    for (const auto& spec : specs) {
      size = codec<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>::serialize(spec, endpoint);
      if (!size) { return forward_error(size); }
      total_size += size.value();
    }
    return total_size;
  }
  static expected<std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>, RuntimeError> deserialize(
      Endpoint* endpoint) {
    size_t num_specs;
    auto size = endpoint->read_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_specs);
    if (!size) { return forward_error(size); }

    std::vector<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec> data;
    data.reserve(num_specs);
    for (size_t i = 0; i < num_specs; i++) {
      auto spec = codec<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>::deserialize(endpoint);
      if (!spec) { return forward_error(spec); }
      data.push_back(spec.value());
    }
    return data;
  }
};
}  // namespace holoscan

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here