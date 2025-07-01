What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Program Listing for File holoviz.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/operators/holoviz/holoviz.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP

#include <array>
#include <memory>
#include <optional>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include "holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/boolean.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/file_fifo_mutex.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/allocator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cuda_stream_pool.hpp"

#include <holoviz/callbacks.hpp>

namespace holoscan::viz {

typedef void* InstanceHandle;

}  // namespace holoscan::viz

namespace holoscan::ops {

// forward declaration
struct BufferInfo;

class HolovizOp : public Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(HolovizOp)

  HolovizOp() = default;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
  void initialize() override;
  void start() override;
  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
               ExecutionContext& context) override;
  void stop() override;

  enum class InputType {
    UNKNOWN,
    COLOR,
    COLOR_LUT,
    POINTS,
    LINES,
    LINE_STRIP,
    TRIANGLES,
    CROSSES,
    RECTANGLES,
    OVALS,
    TEXT,
    DEPTH_MAP,
    DEPTH_MAP_COLOR,
    POINTS_3D,
    LINES_3D,
    LINE_STRIP_3D,
    TRIANGLES_3D,
  };

  enum class ImageFormat {
    R8_UINT,
    R8_SINT,
    R8_UNORM,
    R8_SNORM,
    R8_SRGB,

    R16_UINT,
    R16_SINT,
    R16_UNORM,
    R16_SNORM,
    R16_SFLOAT,

    R32_UINT,
    R32_SINT,
    R32_SFLOAT,

    R8G8B8_UNORM,
    R8G8B8_SNORM,
    R8G8B8_SRGB,

    R8G8B8A8_UNORM,
    R8G8B8A8_SNORM,
    R8G8B8A8_SRGB,

    R16G16B16A16_UNORM,
    R16G16B16A16_SNORM,
    R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT,
    R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT,

    D16_UNORM,
    X8_D24_UNORM,
    D32_SFLOAT,

    A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32,

    A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32,

    B8G8R8A8_UNORM,
    B8G8R8A8_SRGB,

    A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32,
    A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32,

    Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM,
    U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM,
    Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM,
    Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM,
    Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM,
    Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM,
    Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM,
    Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM,
    Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM,
    Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM,

    AUTO_DETECT = -1
  };

  enum class YuvModelConversion {
    YUV_601,
    YUV_709,
    YUV_2020,
  };

  enum class YuvRange {
    ITU_FULL,
    ITU_NARROW,
  };

  enum class ChromaLocation {
    COSITED_EVEN,
    MIDPOINT,
  };

  enum class DepthMapRenderMode {
    POINTS,
    LINES,
    TRIANGLES
  };

  enum class ColorSpace {
    SRGB_NONLINEAR,
    EXTENDED_SRGB_LINEAR,
    BT2020_LINEAR,
    HDR10_ST2084,
    PASS_THROUGH,
    BT709_LINEAR,
    AUTO = -1,
  };

  struct InputSpec {
    InputSpec() = default;
    InputSpec(const std::string& tensor_name, InputType type)
        : tensor_name_(tensor_name), type_(type) {}
    InputSpec(const std::string& tensor_name, const std::string& type_str);

    explicit InputSpec(const std::string& yaml_description);

    explicit operator bool() const noexcept { return !tensor_name_.empty(); }

    std::string description() const;

    std::string tensor_name_;
    InputType type_ = InputType::UNKNOWN;
    float opacity_ = 1.F;
    int32_t priority_ =
        0;
    ImageFormat image_format_ = ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT;
    YuvModelConversion yuv_model_conversion_ =
        YuvModelConversion::YUV_601;
    YuvRange yuv_range_ = YuvRange::ITU_FULL;
    ChromaLocation x_chroma_location_ =
        ChromaLocation::COSITED_EVEN;
    ChromaLocation y_chroma_location_ =
        ChromaLocation::COSITED_EVEN;
    std::vector<float> color_{1.F, 1.F, 1.F, 1.F};
    float line_width_ = 1.F;
    float point_size_ = 1.F;
    std::vector<std::string> text_;
    DepthMapRenderMode depth_map_render_mode_ =
        DepthMapRenderMode::POINTS;

    struct View {
      float offset_x_ = 0.F,
            offset_y_ = 0.F;
      float width_ = 1.F,
            height_ = 1.F;
      std::optional<std::array<float, 16>>
          matrix_;
    };
    std::vector<View> views_;
  };

  using Key = viz::Key;
  using KeyAndButtonAction = viz::KeyAndButtonAction;
  using KeyModifiers = viz::KeyModifiers;
  using MouseButton = viz::MouseButton;

  using KeyCallbackFunction =
      std::function<void(Key key, KeyAndButtonAction action, KeyModifiers modifiers)>;

  using UnicodeCharCallbackFunction = std::function<void(uint32_t code_point)>;

  using MouseButtonCallbackFunction =
      std::function<void(MouseButton button, KeyAndButtonAction action, KeyModifiers modifiers)>;

  using ScrollCallbackFunction = std::function<void(double x_offset, double y_offset)>;

  using CursorPosCallbackFunction = std::function<void(double x_pos, double y_pos)>;

  using FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction = std::function<void(int width, int height)>;

  using WindowSizeCallbackFunction = std::function<void(int width, int height)>;

  using LayerCallbackFunction =
      std::function<void(const std::vector<holoscan::gxf::Entity>& inputs)>;

  static const std::array<std::pair<InputType, std::string>, 17> kInputTypeToStr;

  static nvidia::gxf::Expected<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType> inputTypeFromString(
      const std::string& string);

  static std::string inputTypeToString(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType input_type);

  static const std::array<std::pair<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat, std::string>, 41>
      kImageFormatToStr;

  static nvidia::gxf::Expected<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat> imageFormatFromString(
      const std::string& string);

  static std::string imageFormatToString(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat image_format);

  static const std::array<std::pair<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::DepthMapRenderMode, std::string>, 3>
      kDepthMapRenderModeToStr;

  static nvidia::gxf::Expected<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::DepthMapRenderMode>
  depthMapRenderModeFromString(const std::string& string);

  static std::string depthMapRenderModeToString(
      holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::DepthMapRenderMode depth_map_render_mode);

  static const std::array<std::pair<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion, std::string>, 3>
      kYuvModelConversionToStr;

  static nvidia::gxf::Expected<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion>
  yuvModelConversionFromString(const std::string& string);

  static std::string yuvModelConversionToString(
      holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion yuv_model_conversion);

  static const std::array<std::pair<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::YuvRange, std::string>, 2>
      kYuvRangeToStr;

  static nvidia::gxf::Expected<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::YuvRange> yuvRangeFromString(
      const std::string& string);

  static std::string yuvRangeToString(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::YuvRange yuv_range);

  static const std::array<std::pair<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ChromaLocation, std::string>, 2>
      kChromaLoactionToStr;

  static nvidia::gxf::Expected<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ChromaLocation> chromaLocationFromString(
      const std::string& string);

  static std::string chromaLocationToString(
      holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ChromaLocation chroma_location);

  static const std::array<std::pair<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ColorSpace, std::string>, 7>
      kColorSpaceToStr;

  static nvidia::gxf::Expected<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ColorSpace> colorSpaceFromString(
      const std::string& string);

  static std::string colorSpaceToString(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ColorSpace color_space);

 protected:
  void disable_via_window_close();

 private:
  bool enable_conditional_port(const std::string& name,
                               bool set_none_condition_on_disabled = false);
  void set_input_spec(const InputSpec& input_spec);
  void set_input_spec_geometry(const InputSpec& input_spec);
  void read_frame_buffer(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
                         ExecutionContext& context);
  void render_color_image(const InputSpec& input_spec, BufferInfo& buffer_info);
  void render_geometry(const InputSpec& input_spec, BufferInfo& buffer_info, cudaStream_t stream);
  void render_depth_map(InputSpec* const input_spec_depth_map,
                        const BufferInfo& buffer_info_depth_map,
                        InputSpec* const input_spec_depth_map_color,
                        const BufferInfo& buffer_info_depth_map_color);

  Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> render_buffer_input_;
  Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> render_buffer_output_;
  Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> camera_pose_output_;

  Parameter<std::vector<InputSpec>> tensors_;

  Parameter<std::vector<std::vector<float>>> color_lut_;

  Parameter<std::string> window_title_;
  Parameter<std::string> display_name_;
  Parameter<uint32_t> width_;
  Parameter<uint32_t> height_;
  Parameter<float> framerate_;
  Parameter<bool> use_exclusive_display_;
  Parameter<bool> fullscreen_;
  Parameter<bool> headless_;
  Parameter<bool> framebuffer_srgb_;
  Parameter<bool> vsync_;
  Parameter<uint32_t> multiprocess_framedrop_waittime_ms_;
  Parameter<std::string> holoviz_multiprocess_mutex_path_;
  Parameter<ColorSpace> display_color_space_;
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<BooleanCondition>> window_close_condition_;
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<BooleanCondition>> window_close_scheduling_term_;
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_;
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_;
  Parameter<std::string> font_path_;
  Parameter<std::string> camera_pose_output_type_;
  Parameter<std::array<float, 3>> camera_eye_;
  Parameter<std::array<float, 3>> camera_look_at_;
  Parameter<std::array<float, 3>> camera_up_;
  std::vector<ImageFormat> supported_image_formats_;

  holoscan::Parameter<KeyCallbackFunction> key_callback_;
  holoscan::Parameter<UnicodeCharCallbackFunction> unicode_char_callback_;
  holoscan::Parameter<MouseButtonCallbackFunction> mouse_button_callback_;
  holoscan::Parameter<ScrollCallbackFunction> scroll_callback_;
  holoscan::Parameter<CursorPosCallbackFunction> cursor_pos_callback_;
  holoscan::Parameter<FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction> framebuffer_size_callback_;
  holoscan::Parameter<WindowSizeCallbackFunction> window_size_callback_;
  holoscan::Parameter<LayerCallbackFunction> layer_callback_;

  // internal state
  viz::InstanceHandle instance_ = nullptr;
  std::vector<float> lut_;
  std::vector<InputSpec> initial_input_spec_;
  bool render_buffer_input_enabled_ = false;
  bool render_buffer_output_enabled_ = false;
  bool camera_pose_output_enabled_ = false;
  bool is_first_tick_ = true;
  bool is_holoviz_multiprocess_mutex_enabled_ = false;
  std::shared_ptr<holoscan::FileFIFOMutex> holoviz_multiprocess_mutex_;
  unsigned long long dropped_frame_count_ = 0;

  static std::remove_pointer_t<viz::KeyCallbackFunction> key_callback_handler;
  static std::remove_pointer_t<viz::UnicodeCharCallbackFunction> unicode_char_callback_handler;
  static std::remove_pointer_t<viz::MouseButtonCallbackFunction> mouse_button_callback_handler;
  static std::remove_pointer_t<viz::ScrollCallbackFunction> scroll_callback_handler;
  static std::remove_pointer_t<viz::CursorPosCallbackFunction> cursor_pos_callback_handler;
  static std::remove_pointer_t<viz::FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction>
      framebuffer_size_callback_handler;
  static std::remove_pointer_t<viz::WindowSizeCallbackFunction> window_size_callback_handler;

  std::array<float, 3> camera_eye_cur_;      //< current camera eye position
  std::array<float, 3> camera_look_at_cur_;  //< current camera look at position
  std::array<float, 3> camera_up_cur_;       //< current camera up vector
};
}  // namespace holoscan::ops

template <>
struct YAML::convert<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec> {
  static Node encode(const holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec& input_spec) {
    Node node;
    node["type"] = holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::inputTypeToString(input_spec.type_);
    node["name"] = input_spec.tensor_name_;
    node["opacity"] = std::to_string(input_spec.opacity_);
    node["priority"] = std::to_string(input_spec.priority_);
    switch (input_spec.type_) {
      case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::COLOR:
      case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::COLOR_LUT:
      case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::DEPTH_MAP_COLOR:
        node["image_format"] =
            holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::imageFormatToString(input_spec.image_format_);
        switch (input_spec.image_format_) {
          case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM:
          case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM:
          case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM:
          case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM:
          case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM:
          case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM:
          case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM:
          case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM:
          case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM:
          case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM:
            node["yuv_model_conversion"] = holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::yuvModelConversionToString(
                input_spec.yuv_model_conversion_);
            node["yuv_range"] = holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::yuvRangeToString(input_spec.yuv_range_);
            node["x_chroma_location"] =
                holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::chromaLocationToString(input_spec.x_chroma_location_);
            node["y_chroma_location"] =
                holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::chromaLocationToString(input_spec.y_chroma_location_);
            break;
          default:
            break;
        }
        break;
      case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::POINTS:
      case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::LINES:
      case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::LINE_STRIP:
      case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::TRIANGLES:
      case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::CROSSES:
      case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::RECTANGLES:
      case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::OVALS:
      case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::POINTS_3D:
      case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::LINES_3D:
      case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::LINE_STRIP_3D:
      case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::TRIANGLES_3D:
        node["color"] = input_spec.color_;
        node["line_width"] = std::to_string(input_spec.line_width_);
        node["point_size"] = std::to_string(input_spec.point_size_);
        break;
      case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::TEXT:
        node["color"] = input_spec.color_;
        node["text"] = input_spec.text_;
        break;
      case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::DEPTH_MAP:
        node["depth_map_render_mode"] =
            holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::depthMapRenderModeToString(input_spec.depth_map_render_mode_);
        break;
      default:
        break;
    }
    for (auto&& view : input_spec.views_) { node["views"].push_back(view); }
    return node;
  }

  static bool decode(const Node& node, holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec& input_spec) {
    if (!node.IsMap()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("InputSpec: expected a map");
      return false;
    }

    // YAML is using exceptions, catch them
    try {
      const auto maybe_input_type =
          holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::inputTypeFromString(node["type"].as<std::string>());
      if (!maybe_input_type) { return false; }

      input_spec.tensor_name_ = node["name"].as<std::string>();
      input_spec.type_ = maybe_input_type.value();
      input_spec.opacity_ = node["opacity"].as<float>(input_spec.opacity_);
      input_spec.priority_ = node["priority"].as<int32_t>(input_spec.priority_);
      switch (input_spec.type_) {
        case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::COLOR:
        case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::COLOR_LUT:
        case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::DEPTH_MAP_COLOR:
          if (node["image_format"]) {
            const auto maybe_image_format = holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::imageFormatFromString(
                node["image_format"].as<std::string>());
            if (maybe_image_format) { input_spec.image_format_ = maybe_image_format.value(); }
          }
          if (node["yuv_model_conversion"]) {
            const auto maybe_yuv_model_conversion =
                holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::yuvModelConversionFromString(
                    node["yuv_model_conversion"].as<std::string>());
            if (maybe_yuv_model_conversion) {
              input_spec.yuv_model_conversion_ = maybe_yuv_model_conversion.value();
            }
          }
          if (node["yuv_range"]) {
            const auto maybe_yuv_range =
                holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::yuvRangeFromString(node["yuv_range"].as<std::string>());
            if (maybe_yuv_range) { input_spec.yuv_range_ = maybe_yuv_range.value(); }
          }
          if (node["x_chroma_location"]) {
            const auto maybe_x_chroma_location = holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::chromaLocationFromString(
                node["x_chroma_location"].as<std::string>());
            if (maybe_x_chroma_location) {
              input_spec.x_chroma_location_ = maybe_x_chroma_location.value();
            }
          }
          if (node["chroma_y_location"]) {
            const auto maybe_y_chroma_location = holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::chromaLocationFromString(
                node["y_chroma_location"].as<std::string>());
            if (maybe_y_chroma_location) {
              input_spec.y_chroma_location_ = maybe_y_chroma_location.value();
            }
          }
          break;
        case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::LINES:
        case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::LINE_STRIP:
        case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::TRIANGLES:
        case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::CROSSES:
        case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::RECTANGLES:
        case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::OVALS:
        case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::POINTS_3D:
        case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::LINES_3D:
        case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::LINE_STRIP_3D:
        case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::TRIANGLES_3D:
          input_spec.color_ = node["color"].as<std::vector<float>>(input_spec.color_);
          input_spec.line_width_ = node["line_width"].as<float>(input_spec.line_width_);
          input_spec.point_size_ = node["point_size"].as<float>(input_spec.point_size_);
          break;
        case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::TEXT:
          input_spec.color_ = node["color"].as<std::vector<float>>(input_spec.color_);
          input_spec.text_ = node["text"].as<std::vector<std::string>>(input_spec.text_);
          break;
        case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::DEPTH_MAP:
          if (node["depth_map_render_mode"]) {
            const auto maybe_depth_map_render_mode =
                holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::depthMapRenderModeFromString(
                    node["depth_map_render_mode"].as<std::string>());
            if (maybe_depth_map_render_mode) {
              input_spec.depth_map_render_mode_ = maybe_depth_map_render_mode.value();
            }
          }
          break;
        default:
          break;
      }

      if (node["views"]) {
        input_spec.views_ =
            node["views"].as<std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>>();
      }

      return true;
    } catch (const std::exception& e) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(e.what());
      return false;
    }
  }
};

template <>
struct YAML::convert<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View> {
  static Node encode(const holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View& view) {
    Node node;
    node["offset_x"] = view.offset_x_;
    node["offset_y"] = view.offset_y_;
    node["width"] = view.width_;
    node["height"] = view.height_;
    if (view.matrix_.has_value()) { node["matrix"] = view.matrix_.value(); }
    return node;
  }

  static bool decode(const Node& node, holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View& view) {
    if (!node.IsMap()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("InputSpec: expected a map");
      return false;
    }

    // YAML is using exceptions, catch them
    try {
      view.offset_x_ = node["offset_x"].as<float>(view.offset_x_);
      view.offset_y_ = node["offset_y"].as<float>(view.offset_y_);
      view.width_ = node["width"].as<float>(view.width_);
      view.height_ = node["height"].as<float>(view.height_);
      if (node["matrix"]) { view.matrix_ = node["matrix"].as<std::array<float, 16>>(); }

      return true;
    } catch (const std::exception& e) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(e.what());
      return false;
    }
  }
};

template <>
struct YAML::convert<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ColorSpace> {
  static Node encode(const holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ColorSpace& color_space) {
    Node node;
    node.push_back(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::colorSpaceToString(color_space));
    return node;
  }

  static bool decode(const Node& node, holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ColorSpace& color_space) {
    if (!node.IsScalar()) { return false; }

    // YAML is using exceptions, catch them
    try {
      const auto maybe_color_space = holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::colorSpaceFromString(node.Scalar());
      if (maybe_color_space) {
        color_space = maybe_color_space.value();
        return true;
      }
      return false;
    } catch (const std::exception& e) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(e.what());
      return false;
    }
  }
};

#define HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER(TYPE)                             \
template <>                                                    \
struct YAML::convert<TYPE> {                                   \
static Node encode(TYPE&) {                                  \
throw std::runtime_error(#TYPE " is unsupported in YAML"); \
}                                                            \
\
static bool decode(const Node&, TYPE&) {                     \
throw std::runtime_error(#TYPE " is unsupported in YAML"); \
}                                                            \
};

HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::KeyCallbackFunction);
HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::UnicodeCharCallbackFunction);
HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::MouseButtonCallbackFunction);
HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ScrollCallbackFunction);
// don't need CursorPosCallbackFunction since it has the same signature as ScrollCallbackFunction
HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction);
// don't need WindowSizeCallbackFunction since it has the same signature as
// FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction
HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::LayerCallbackFunction);

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP */

