What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0  Program Listing for File README.md

Program Listing for File README.md

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/operators/README.md)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Operators

These are the operators included as part of the Holoscan SDK:

- **aja_source**: support AJA capture card as source
- **bayer_demosaic**: perform color filter array (CFA) interpolation for 1-channel inputs of 8 or 16-bit unsigned integer and outputs an RGB or RGBA image
- **format_converter**: provides common video or tensor operations in inference pipelines to change datatypes, resize images, reorder channels, and normalize and scale values.
- **gxf_codelet**: Provides a generic import interface for a GXF Codelet.
- **holoviz**: handles compositing, blending, and visualization of RGB or RGBA images, masks, geometric primitives, text and depth maps
- **inference**: performs AI inference using APIs from `HoloInfer` module.
- **inference_processor**: performs processing of data using APIs from `HoloInfer` module. In the current release, a limited set of operations are supported on CPU.
- **ping_rx**: "receive" and log an int value
- **ping_tx**: "transmit" an int value
- **segmentation_postprocessor**: generic AI postprocessing operator
- **tensor_rt** *(deprecated)*: perform AI inference with TensorRT
- **v4l2_video_capture**: V4L2 Video Capture
- **video_stream_recorder**: write a video stream output as `.gxf_entities` + `.gxf_index` files on disk
- **video_stream_replayer**: read `.gxf_entities` + `.gxf_index` files on disk as a video stream input

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here