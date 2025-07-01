Program Listing for File holoinfer_utils.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_HOLOINFER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_HOLOINFER_HPP #include <map> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <vector> #include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp" #include "holoscan/utils/cuda_stream_handler.hpp" #include <holoinfer_buffer.hpp> namespace HoloInfer = holoscan::inference; namespace holoscan::utils { class GxfTensorBuffer : public HoloInfer::Buffer { public: explicit GxfTensorBuffer(const holoscan::gxf::Entity& entity, const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>& tensor); GxfTensorBuffer() = delete; void* data() override; size_t size() const override; size_t get_bytes() const override; void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override; private: holoscan::gxf::Entity entity_; nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> tensor_; }; // shim around HoloInfer::report_error to return gxf_result_t enum instead of int gxf_result_t report_error(const std::string& module, const std::string& submodule); gxf_result_t get_data_per_model(InputContext& op_input, const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensors, HoloInfer::DataMap& data_per_input_tensor, std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dims_per_tensor, bool cuda_buffer_out, const std::string& module, gxf_context_t& context, CudaStreamHandler& cuda_stream_handler); gxf_result_t get_data_per_model(InputContext& op_input, const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensors, HoloInfer::DataMap& data_per_input_tensor, std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dims_per_tensor, bool cuda_buffer_out, const std::string& module, cudaStream_t& cuda_stream_out); gxf_result_t transmit_data_per_model(gxf_context_t& cont, const HoloInfer::MultiMappings& model_to_tensor_map, HoloInfer::DataMap& input_data_map, OutputContext& op_output, std::vector<std::string>& out_tensors, HoloInfer::DimType& tensor_out_dims_map, bool cuda_buffer_in, bool cuda_buffer_out, const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator>& allocator_, const std::string& module, CudaStreamHandler& cuda_stream_handler); gxf_result_t transmit_data_per_model(gxf_context_t& cont, const HoloInfer::MultiMappings& model_to_tensor_map, HoloInfer::DataMap& input_data_map, OutputContext& op_output, std::vector<std::string>& out_tensors, HoloInfer::DimType& tensor_out_dims_map, bool cuda_buffer_in, bool cuda_buffer_out, const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator>& allocator_, const std::string& module, const cudaStream_t& cstream); gxf_result_t set_activation_per_model( std::shared_ptr<HoloInfer::InferenceSpecs>& inference_specs, const HoloInfer::Mappings& activation_map, const std::vector<HoloInfer::ActivationSpec>& activation_specs, const std::string& module); } // namespace holoscan::utils #endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_HOLOINFER_HPP */