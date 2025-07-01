Program Listing for File holoinfer_utils.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP #define HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP #include <sys/utsname.h> #include <filesystem> #include <map> #include <string> #include <vector> #include "holoinfer_buffer.hpp" #include "holoinfer_constants.hpp" namespace holoscan { namespace inference { cudaError_t check_cuda(cudaError_t result); int _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ report_error(const std::string& module, const std::string& submodule); void _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ raise_error(const std::string& module, const std::string& submodule); InferStatus inference_validity_check(const Mappings& model_path_map, const MultiMappings& pre_processor_map, const MultiMappings& inference_map, std::vector<std::string>& in_tensor_names, std::vector<std::string>& out_tensor_names); InferStatus processor_validity_check(const MultiMappings& processed_map, const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensor_names, const std::vector<std::string>& out_tensor_names); bool is_platform_aarch64(); void timer_init(TimePoint& _t); int timer_check(TimePoint& start, TimePoint& end, const std::string& module); void string_split(const std::string& line, std::vector<std::string>& tokens, char c); InferStatus tensor_dimension_check(const MultiMappings& pre_processor_map, const DimType& model_input_dimensions, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dims_per_tensor); using node_type = std::map<std::string, std::map<std::string, std::string>>; static const std::map<std::string, holoinfer_datatype> kHoloInferDataTypeMap = { {"kFloat32", holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32}, {"kInt32", holoinfer_datatype::h_Int32}, {"kInt8", holoinfer_datatype::h_Int8}, {"kUInt8", holoinfer_datatype::h_UInt8}, {"kInt64", holoinfer_datatype::h_Int64}, {"kFloat16", holoinfer_datatype::h_Float16}}; InferStatus parse_yaml_node(const node_type& in_config, std::vector<std::string>& names, std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>& dims, std::vector<holoinfer_datatype>& types); } // namespace inference } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_UTILS_HPP */