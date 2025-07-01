What can I help you with?
Program Listing for File core.hpp

Return to documentation for file (modules/holoinfer/src/infer/torch/core.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef _HOLOSCAN_TORCH_INFER_CORE_H
#define _HOLOSCAN_TORCH_INFER_CORE_H

#include <chrono>
#include <cmath>
#include <exception>
#include <filesystem>
#include <fstream>
#include <iostream>
#include <limits>
#include <list>
#include <memory>
#include <numeric>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <holoinfer_constants.hpp>
#include <holoinfer_utils.hpp>
#include <infer/infer.hpp>

namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {

class TorchInferImpl;

class TorchInfer : public InferBase {
 public:
  TorchInfer(const std::string& model_file_path, bool cuda_flag, bool cuda_buf_in,
             bool cuda_buf_out);

  ~TorchInfer();

  InferStatus do_inference(const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& input_data,
                           std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& output_buffer,
                           cudaEvent_t cuda_event_data, cudaEvent_t *cuda_event_inference);

  InferStatus populate_model_details();

  void print_model_details();

  std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const;

  std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const;

  std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const;

  std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const;

 private:
  TorchInferImpl* impl_ = nullptr;
};

}  // namespace inference
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif

