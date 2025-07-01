What can I help you with?
Program Listing for File core.hpp

Return to documentation for file (modules/holoinfer/src/infer/trt/core.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#include <cstring>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <NvInfer.h>

#include <holoinfer_constants.hpp>
#include <infer/infer.hpp>
#include "utils.hpp"

namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
class TrtInfer : public InferBase {
 public:
  TrtInfer(const std::string& model_path, const std::string& model_name,
           const std::vector<int32_t>& trt_opt_profile, int device_id, int device_id_dt,
           bool enable_fp16, bool enable_cuda_graphs, int32_t dla_core, bool dla_gpu_fallback,
           bool is_engine_path, bool cuda_buf_in, bool cuda_buf_out);

  ~TrtInfer();

  InferStatus do_inference(const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& input_data,
                           std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& output_buffer,
                           cudaEvent_t cuda_event_data, cudaEvent_t* cuda_event_inference);

  std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const;

  std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const;

  std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const;

  std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const;

  void cleanup() {}

 private:
  std::string model_path_;

  std::string model_name_;

  std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> input_dims_;

  std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> output_dims_;

  std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> in_data_types_;

  std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> out_data_types_;

  std::vector<int32_t> trt_opt_profile_;

  bool enable_fp16_;

  bool enable_cuda_graphs_;

  int32_t dla_core_;

  bool dla_gpu_fallback_;

  bool cuda_buf_in_;

  bool cuda_buf_out_;

  bool is_engine_path_;

  bool initialize_parameters();

  bool load_engine();

  std::unique_ptr<nvinfer1::ICudaEngine> engine_ = nullptr;

  std::unique_ptr<nvinfer1::IExecutionContext> context_ = nullptr;

  NetworkOptions network_options_;

  int device_id_;
  Logger logger_;

  std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer> input_buffer_;

  std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer> output_buffer_;

  std::string engine_path_;

  cudaStream_t cuda_stream_ = nullptr;
  cudaEvent_t cuda_event_ = nullptr;

  bool first_phase_ = true;
  cudaGraphExec_t cuda_graph_instance_ = nullptr;

  std::unique_ptr<nvinfer1::IRuntime> infer_runtime_;
};

}  // namespace inference
}  // namespace holoscan

