Program Listing for File transform.hpp

Return to documentation for file (modules/holoinfer/src/process/transform.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef MODULES_HOLOINFER_PROCESS_TRANSFORM_HPP
#define MODULES_HOLOINFER_PROCESS_TRANSFORM_HPP

#include <iostream>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <holoinfer_buffer.hpp>

namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
class TransformBase {
 public:
  virtual ~TransformBase() = default;

  virtual InferStatus execute(const std::map<std::string, void*>& indata,
                              const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& indim,
                              DataMap& processed_data, DimType& processed_dims) {
    return InferStatus();
  }

  virtual InferStatus initialize(const std::vector<std::string>& input_tensors) {
    return InferStatus();
  }
};

}  // namespace inference
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* MODULES_HOLOINFER_PROCESS_TRANSFORM_HPP */

